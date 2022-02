Test skipper Pat Cummins said on Friday his team were "comfortable" with security arrangements and excited by what lies ahead, as Australia prepare to jet into Pakistan on their first tour since 1998. They are due to leave over the weekend ahead of the first of three Tests in Rawalpindi on March 4 -- giving them less than a week to acclimatise and without any warm-up matches. It will be followed by Tests in Karachi and Lahore before three ODIs and a single Twenty20, all in Rawalpindi. "We've got to a place where everyone hopping on the plane is comfortable with where it's all sitting. It's been a really thorough body of work that the security and the logistics teams have worked through," Cummins said.

