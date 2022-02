Facing an outbreak of COVID-19 among prisoners, Hong Kong is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of cases by implementing China's “zero tolerance” strategy. The Correctional Services Department said Thursday that the Sha Tsui facility on Lantau Island was designated for quarantining infected prisoners, whose numbers are expected to grow. Seven prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases in the southern Chinese financial hub of about 7.5 million people hit 4,285, double the daily average reported earlier in the week. Health care facilities...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO