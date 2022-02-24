Which Arkansas Governor candidate do you agree with most on social issues?
Anybody but her. And y’all will just vote for her because she was with Trump and her father used to be Governor. She’s not good for Arkansasas she will be for herself like Trump and her dad train her. I’m for anyone that can get these MedicareProviders to stop robbing us out of our money. I’m for anyone that can help bring down our taxes a little bit on everything that we buy. We don’t need nobody who will keep going keep us with fooliness. She think she is gonna twist her mouth around and talk like Trump. Not on my watch. Y’all voted for her. And when she turn her back don’t complain about something that you voted for
Sarah's said she's going to make sure CRT is never taught in a Arkansas school, SO SHE'S GOT MY VOTE!
Chris Jones is a Nuclear Physicist let's bring intelligence back into Arkansas politics
