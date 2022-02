The realization that we are entering our third year of pandemic living is a grounding thought that can put absolutely anyone on edge. That this third year seems that it may be as devastating as the first year due to the Omicron variant that’s led to a surge in cases and hospitalizations nationwide is especially sobering. As a country and a global family we’ve been coping for nearly three years. Any signs of relief have been quickly dashed by variants Delta and Omicron, or social, political, and racial unrest that makes any state of being outside of coping feel unsafe.

