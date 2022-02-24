ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TX

Marion County Chamber seeks Ambassador Club volunteers ahead of Mardi Gras event

 2 days ago
JEFFERSON, Texas — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is seeking additional volunteers for its Ambassador Club, which was recently brought back by the...

CBS19

Kilgore College appoints new board member to serve unexpired term

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College board trustees appointed a new board member at their Monday meeting to fill the unexpired term of long-time trustee Larry Woodfin, who stepped down from the board earlier this year. Trustees voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Gina DeHoyos, of Gladewater, to fill...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Longtime East Texas Black-owned business announces closure after 57 years

TYLER, Texas — A Black-owned grocery store that has been a staple in East Texas and served the area for 57 years is closing its doors. Johnson's Grocery, located at 15864 State Highway 31 East in Tyler, first opened in 1965 when Sedrick Johnson Sr. started the business "when the odds were against him," current owner Palanda Gordon said on the business' Facebook page.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

HIWAY 80 Rescue Mission seeks community help with new towel drive

TYLER, Texas — The HIWAY 80 shelters in Longview and Tyler are reaching out for community support with their "Drying to Make a Difference Towel Drive". The shelter runs more than 300 showers per day for their guests and residents. The towels are thoroughly washed after every use. However, they become prone to excessive wear and usually only last about a month.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Comment from East Texas Democrat causes calls for her resignation

TYLER, Texas — A comment from a Smith County Democratic leader is prompting calls for her resignation, some calling the statement racist. According to an Axios article, during a Zoom meeting with the Texas Democratic county chairs, Dr. Nancy Nichols, State Democratic Executive Committee member, said "We had the (T)rumpers at our Beto event today in Tyler. We had all kinds of quiet security, but basically the event was held on the chocolate side of town and the (T)rumpers drove around, but kept a distance. I believe they were afraid to get out. Good."
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Keep Longview Beautiful uses grant to add trees at The Green

LONGVIEW, Texas — Keep Longview Beautiful has used a grant from Westlake Chemical Corp. to add 19 trees — and extra shade — at The Green at Texas 31 and Spur 63. “Westlake came to us with a dollar amount and (KLB) put in some money, too — so we have about $15,000 in the entire project," said Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey. “People love The Green, and it’s quickly become the most used green space in the city. But folks have come to us and said they want more shade, so that’s where the tree project came from.”
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler celebrates the completion of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. improvement project

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler celebrated the completion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. improvement project on Feb. 22. This project was in collaboration with the City of Tyler's Engineering Services Department and Texas College. With the $2 million budget, they were able to install upwards of 1.75 miles of sidewalks with ADA accessible ramps; crosswalks; signal improvements at N. Palace Ave. and the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near Border Ave.; historic light poles; and Texas College banners along the street from W. Gentry Parkway to N. Broadway Ave.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Owens Elementary students to host a Celebration of Unity

TYLER, Texas — In honor of Black History Month, Owens Elementary will host a Celebration of Unity in the school's cafeteria on Thursday, February 24 at 6pm. Second-grade students will perform songs and read poems for their Owens families and Tyler ISD staff. Celebration of Unity will also feature...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Marshall moves to hire new Main Street coordinator

MARSHALL, Texas — The city of Marshall has officially posted a job opening for the position of Main Street coordinator, months after conflict erupted over the firing of former Manager Veronique Ramirez. Ramirez was terminated Nov. 30 by former City Manager Mark Rohr. Ramirez and her lawyer subsequently filed...
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

BBB announces 2022 Awards for Excellence winners

TYLER, Texas — Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) presented the first televised production of the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence on Sunday. The BBB Awards for Excellence were presented to five companies and one nonprofit organization which display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers and within their community.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

