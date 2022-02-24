Marion County Chamber seeks Ambassador Club volunteers ahead of Mardi Gras event

TYLER, Texas — A comment from a Smith County Democratic leader is prompting calls for her resignation, some calling the statement racist. According to an Axios article, during a Zoom meeting with the Texas Democratic county chairs, Dr. Nancy Nichols, State Democratic Executive Committee member, said "We had the (T)rumpers at our Beto event today in Tyler. We had all kinds of quiet security, but basically the event was held on the chocolate side of town and the (T)rumpers drove around, but kept a distance. I believe they were afraid to get out. Good."
