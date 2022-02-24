Marion County Chamber seeks Ambassador Club volunteers ahead of Mardi Gras event

LONGVIEW, Texas — Keep Longview Beautiful has used a grant from Westlake Chemical Corp. to add 19 trees — and extra shade — at The Green at Texas 31 and Spur 63. “Westlake came to us with a dollar amount and (KLB) put in some money, too — so we have about $15,000 in the entire project," said Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey. “People love The Green, and it’s quickly become the most used green space in the city. But folks have come to us and said they want more shade, so that’s where the tree project came from.”

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO