The real reasons for the BBC’s brain drain

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sweater was a mischievous move. In a publicity shot announcing that she and Jon Sopel were quitting the BBC for Global radio, Emily Maitlis chose a £300 Bella Freud jumper bearing the slogan “Oh!” That was indeed the reaction at New Broadcasting House, where BBC bosses were startled by the...

www.telegraph.co.uk

