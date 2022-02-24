Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over LSU

The LSU Tigers are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our LSU Kentucky prediction, odds, and pick. LSU beat Kentucky earlier in the season, but so much has changed since that win by the Tigers, who were one of the last six remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball this season. LSU was the healthier team then. Kentucky had injuries to TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler, two players who were missing from the Wildcats’ lineup in other games this season, including this past Saturday’s game against Alabama. They are expected to play in this game, which is why the LSU Kentucky odds are what they are.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO