Prep Roundup: Midland hockey wins regional opener

Midland's Ben Haney handles the puck at center ice against Powers Catholic, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Midland Civic Arena. (Drew Travis/for the Daily News)

Midland High routed Grand Blanc 8-0 in a Division 1 hockey regional quarterfinal on Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.

The Chemics scored once in the first period, four times in the second, and three times in the third.

Cade Sanborn led the way with two goals and an assist, while Ben Haney had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Witt and Jed Brown each had a goal and an assist.

Brady Pinwar, Gibby Medina, and Ryder Zastrow each scored once, while Braylen Laverty had two assists, and Alec Albrecht, Ayden Spencer, Tommy Kroll, and Cole Carpenter added one assist apiece.

Midland finished with a 64-6 advantage in shots on goal.

“We had a balanced scoring attack and limited their opportunities. It was a good start to the playoffs,” said Midland coach Steve Witt. “We have a couple of days to focus on a few things and get ready for Heritage. They are a team that always plays well in the postseason.

“We will have to match their playoff intensity and play unselfish, gritty, intense hockey for 51 minutes,” he added.

The Chemics will face host Saginaw Heritage in a 7:15 p.m. semifinal on Saturday at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena.

MHS’S GREEN EARNS VALLEY HONORABLE MENTION

Midland High’s Emma Green threw a 693 series to earn a Saginaw Valley League honorable mention in girls’ bowling at the SVL singles tournament held at Grand Blanc Lanes recently. Green hurled games of 202, 187, 159, and 145 to finish sixth out of approximately 50 competitors.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Sutter bowled games of 212, 161, 147, and 138 to finish with a 658 series and place 12 th .

FALCONS BEAT JOHN GLENN, REMAIN UNBEATEN

Freeland improved to 17-0 on Wednesday with a 57-37 win over Bay City John Glenn in Tri-Valley Conference East boys’ basketball.

The Falcons led 14-8 after one quarter and outscored the Bobcats 15-7 in the second to take a 29-15 lead into halftime. John Glenn had a 16-15 edge in the third quarter to make it 44-31, but Freeland had a 13-6 advantage in the fourth to put it away.

Josh Elliott led the Falcons with 20 points, while Bryson Huckeby had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Alex Duley had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacob Kundinger added eight points.

Freeland (14-0 TVC East) will host Swan Valley on Friday.

The Falcons won the junior varsity game 56-41 behind 21 points by Austin Cyborowski and 17 points by Daniel Duley.

John Glenn won the freshman game 49-36. Xavier Worden had 15 points for Freeland.

FREELAND GIRLS ROMP AGAINST BOBCATS

Freeland crushed Bay City John Glenn 65-20 in Tri-Valley Conference East girls’ basketball on Wednesday.

The Falcons led 24-8 after one quarter, 41-11 at halftime, and 56-18 after three quarters.

Whitney Farrell led the way with 13 points, while Mackenzie Keefer had 12 points, Haven Vasold had 11 points, Lauren LaFond finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Karie Keefer added six assists.

The Falcons (14-5 overall, 10-3 TVC East) will host Swan Valley on Friday.

BCW GIRLS FALL TO GRAND BLANC

Grand Blanc pulled away late to beat Bay City Western 53-43 in nonleague girls’ basketball on Wednesday.

The Warriors led 12-10 after one quarter before the Bobcats came back to take a 19-18 edge into halftime. Grand Blanc extended its lead to 33-28 after three quarters, then outscored Western 20-15 in the fourth.

“I’m very proud of our girls’ effort tonight, as we battled hard from start to finish,” said Western coach Dan Snover.

Paige Humerickhouse led the Warriors with 17 points, while Erica Slocum had 12 points, Brooke Swartz had seven rebounds and four assists, and Chloe Wittbrodt added six boards and three assists.

BCW (8-11) will head to Ogemaw Heights on Thursday.