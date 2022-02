The New Bedford area has come into its own as a region full of culinary treats. There are so many new and diverse cultures are on the restaurant scene on the SouthCoast. Joking with a friend the other day, I noted that except for several great Portuguese restaurants that existed at the time, when I was growing up in New Bedford Charlie Wong's and Chuck's China Inn were about it for diversity – but all of that has changed significantly.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO