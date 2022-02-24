ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

Burlington High School Hockey Coach Bob Conceison Retires After 35 Years

By Ken MacLeod
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1bhU_0eNUZRkm00

BURLINGTON (CBS) – As coach Bob Conceison delivered his final locker room pep talk Wednesday night, he sent his Red Devils out onto the ice — for what he hopes are lifelong memories.

“They all say that high school hockey was a special time in their life,” says Conceison, “and that makes me proud.”

After 35 years behind the bench at Burlington High School, the man they call “Coach C” is retiring.

And hockey parents here argue their kids could have no better role model. “I mean everything about him is special — everything,” says Lisa Andriolo, mother of the team captain. “He’s motivating and he cares. He’s just a wonderful man.”

Burlington High School hockey coach Bob Conceison (WBZ-TV)

“Coach C” has amassed 472 wins and a pair of state championships during his three-and-a-half decade run.

But while a winning program is certainly important — it’s not his primary takeaway.

“I love hockey,” says the outgoing coach. “But I think hockey’s a vehicle — any sport is a vehicle — to develop good human beings.”

The Red Devils hung on for a 4-3 win Wednesday against a scrappy Medford team.

And the hugs from even opposing players spoke to the respect “Coach C” has around the league.

“It’s way deeper than hockey,” says senior captain Anthony Andriolo. “He respects you on the ice and off. He really wants what’s best for you.”

After the game, there was a brief center ice tribute for the 70-year-old.

His family joined in — including a son who played for Dad — and has now coached alongside him as an assistant for 10 years.

“Definitely hard,” says son Bobby Jr., “because it’s been part of our family’s life for 35 years.”

“Coach C” knows he’ll miss it — but says he also knows it’s time.

And when hockey and helping kids is in your blood — the game never ends.

“The daily interaction with the student-athletes,” says Conceison, “is the thing I’ll miss the most.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Burlington, MA
Sports
City
Burlington, MA
City
Medford, MA
Burlington, MA
Education
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Besides sporadic gunfire that could be heard, central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported some success in...
POLITICS
The Hill

White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Highschoolsports
The Hill

People around the world protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine

From Washington, D.C. to Paris to Tel Aviv, people around the world this week protested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, waving the Ukrainian flag and spotlighting its national blue and yellow colors. The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Colosseum in Rome, London’s Downing Street and the European Union headquarters in Brussels...
PROTESTS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy