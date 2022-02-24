ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New Puppy Parenting

The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE – If you’ve recently added a new four-legged family member to your household, you may still be in the midst of trying to figure this whole “puppy parenting” thing out. Much like being a parent to a new (human) baby, being a new puppy parent can be both overwhelming and...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Mint Hill Times

Spring – A Time Of Hope And Renewal

CHARLOTTE – Are you ready for spring? We are. At Metrolina Mulch, which has also been our home for 16 years, the bright blooming yellow daffodils are the first signal every year that Old Man Winter is taking his last lap. In addition to the warmer sun on your face, the thrill and anticipation of new buds on your trees and shrubs and the bright green grass beginning to burst throughout your lawn from your well-timed aerating and seeding last fall are evidence your labors of love are paying off. It’s time to take stock and give thanks that we live in a land that blesses us with four perfectly defined seasons. And spring is the greatest season of all. It is a time of hope and renewal that nature provides us. It truly is a time of rebirth.
GARDENING
The Mint Hill Times

NOW Is The Time For Your Crepe Myrtle

CHARLOTTE – A Southern classic, crepe myrtles in the summer produce stunning and long-lasting rippled or crinkled blooms ranging in colors from deep purple to lavender, ivory, white, pink and red. In the fall we enjoy their colorful foliage and, even in winter, they display their peeling bark that gives textural distinction to their trunks and stems as well. Crepe myrtle, deciduous or evergreen, dwarf varieties to towering giants that can grow taller than 100 feet, are part of a 50 tree and shrub group in the genus Lagerstroemia.
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Joy

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Joy for adoption!. “Have you ever seen such a darling little kitten? Joy rings true to her name as she is the happiest kitten and spreads joy to whomever she meets. Joy was born roughly around 9/29/21 and has a bum front leg, but that doesn’t stop her at all! She’s got such a fun and big personality! She lights up and runs to see you, begging for you to play fetch or just give lots of pets & snuggles. Her leg doesn’t deter her from running, jumping and playing with her toys. She would love a kitty playmate, gentle dog, or a person who can give her lots of extra playtime and attention.”
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Happy Cupcakes

MINT HILL, NC – Cocktail Cakery marries two wonderful culinary delights of alcohol and cupcakes. Gigi is living her passion of creating a unique and delicious desserts with booze. Her recipes are amazing!. My favorite flavor that Gigi makes is the I DO! (Almond Wedding Cake) made with Amaretto...
MINT HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
The Mint Hill Times

Behind the Lines: Building Stronger Relationships With MHPD

MINT HILL, NC – Are you or someone you know interested in being getting “behind the scenes” of the Mint Hill Police Department or just becoming more involved? If so, the Citizens’ Academy is the best place to start. The Academy is 10 weeks long and offers an in-depth review of procedures and ways to bring awareness to keeping yourself safer. Participants get the opportunity to experience walking in the shoes of a police officer and facing split-second decisions during controlled exercises. During the academy course, participants have the opportunity to meet many of the employees who work to keep Mint Hill safe, building stronger relationships with the Police Department and community. Due to limited seating, Mint Hill Police are planning on hosting two academies this year and are currently still taking applications for the spring academy beginning March 22.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Philadelphia Presbyterian Church Hosts Weekly Bulb Market

MINT HILL, NC – Founded in 2016 by social worker Alisha Street, The Bulb has a simple mission: to provide (mostly) local produce – as well as education on health and wellness – to food insecure communities. After witnessing firsthand the effects of inequality and injustice on individual health, Street started collecting unsold produce from farmers markets and giving it away off the back of her truck in food insecure areas.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

5 Benefits Of Delta-8

MINT HILL, NC – You may be wondering why all the fuss over this specific compound? Here are five benefits delta-8 offers those who use it. It is less potent than THC. THC is known for producing the high effect people associate with cannabis use. But for some, THC can be too strong, making taking cannabis difficult or even scary. Because delta-8 is less potent, it can appeal to many people who want the effects of THC but in a lower dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Mint Hill Times

Thinking About Getting A Dental Implant?

MINT HILL, NC – Dental implants are becoming the more popular choice to replace missing teeth. There are many benefits to having an implant over other prosthetics such as a bridge or traditional denture. Keep reading to find out more about the process of getting a dental implant. Dental...
MINT HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Fur#Toys
The Mint Hill Times

The Crown That Saves You Thousands Of Dollars

CHARLOTTE – A root canal is a treatment that can save a tooth from being removed when there is nerve damage or nerve exposure. After the inside of the tooth is cleaned out and filled, the tooth can become brittle over time since the nerve and blood supply has been removed. Due to the high risk of the tooth becoming extremely vulnerable, this is one of the main reasons why the tooth may need a full coverage crown. The crown acts as a hard hat to protect the tooth from breaking, especially when chewing hard foods.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Your Scalenes Are Strong

CHARLOTTE – Your scalenes are some extraordinary muscles. You have three sets, one set runs the back of your neck (posterior), the middle scalenes and then your anterior scalenes that run the front of your neck. Let’s dive into their jobs. Posterior scalenes are attached to your spine,...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Landscaping Tips For Man’s Best Friend

CHARLOTTE – Of course, we love dogs! But landscaping with pet dogs in mind can be challenging. It’s a balancing act between what designs you want and what owning a dog requires. If you fail to make accommodations, the dogs may make a mess. Avoid urine spots with...
PETS
The Mint Hill Times

Valentine’s Day Around Town – Last Minute Ideas

MINT HILL, NC – On Valentine’s Day, it has become a custom to celebrate the ones we love. Sending cards, known as valentines, along with presenting flowers and gifts of appreciation have developed as a modern English holiday that spread in the 19th century. This century-old custom is a wonderful time to stop, visit, and express what you feel for the one/s you love. In a time in the world when things are so uncertain, one thing that is certain is that celebrating our love for each othernis appreciated by recipients of all ages. Expressing your love with gifts can often be a struggle. If this is you or you just have been busy with life in general, but want to make sure that your gesture is as grand as your love for your special person or people, the town has all the resources that you need to complete those “last minute” plans, buying of gifts, and showing the appreciation that you know you want to express.
MINT HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
The Mint Hill Times

Muscles And Standing Position

CHARLOTTE – Last week we talked about musculature that helps you to be in the standing position. This week we continue with the gluteus maximus, i.e. the glutes. Mine tend to be weak because of my posture. I’m learning through my personal trainer how to strengthen them while I’m working, running, and during my off time. I might do some short stretches between clients or practice certain things while I walk/run. During my off time I certainly pay attention to how I feel, primarily because glute issues (along with hamstring weakness) can contribute to lower back pain. Fortunately, I rarely have lower back pain unless I’ve skipped an important stretch or warm up before my workout. Still, lower back pain certainly is aggravated by long stints of standing. When your body compensates for that pain (or discomfort), you’re going to feel it in your hips and possibly all the way to your upper back, shoulders, neck, and head.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

What Is Delta 10?

MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Can I Fix My Receding Gums?

CHARLOTTE – It is easy to overlook the health of our mouth when we have a busy schedule and we are content with how everything feels. Although gum recession can be a gradual progression, by the time it is noticed, the damage is done. Like with many things in health, prevention is the key. Once the gums have recessed, they cannot be reversed. However, here are a few options to consider if you have gum recession:
HEALTH
The Mint Hill Times

You’ve Gotta Have A Whole Lot Of This For Success

CHARLOTTE – Money? Contacts? Determination? Drive? A “can-do” attitude?. All of the above are helpful but what I’m talking about is a word that means a great deal to so many of us. It is something that gets us through difficulties, helps keep us positive, and can mean the world, especially in down times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Take Charge Of Your Heart Health With These 3 Moves

CHARLOTTE – The No. 1 killer in America? Heart disease, for both men and women. (Cancer is No. 2. COVID is No. 3) And with February being American Heart Month, there’s no better time to remind ourselves that – as with COVID – there are things we can do to protect ourselves from disease. Here are three of the biggest, doable steps to help maintain your heart and give yourself the best shot possible at a long and healthy life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Partnering With Project 2 Heal

CHARLOTTE – Here at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital, partnering with local organizations with pet-focused missions is important to us. Project 2 Heal is a Waxhaw-based nonprofit that works to reduce the cost and time needed to place a fully-trained service dog with an individual in need. Through their Purpose-Bred Labrador Litter program, Labrador Retriever puppies are bred, nurtured, socialized, and provided basic training before being donated to partner organizations. It is with these partners that puppies complete service dog training and are paired with a veteran, child with special needs, or adult with disabilities.
WAXHAW, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Another Successful Year Of Giving For Servant’s Heart

MINT HILL, NC – COVID-19 continued to create an unprecedented amount of need in our community in 2021, and Servant’s Heart once again rose to the challenge. In 2021, Servant’s Heart’s assistance programs served a total of 6207 people with $318,465. It’s an impressive number that includes $58,477 in food programs, $185,391 in household needs, $12,958 in clothing/furniture/housewares and $61,538 in children’s programs.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

562
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy