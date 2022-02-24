AR-15 stolen from Fort Myers police officer’s unlocked car

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers police officer forgot to “lock it,” so they “lost it” when his AR-15 was stolen from an unlocked car in their driveway.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people in the area of Edgewood Road and Fern Circle in North Fort Myers had their cars ransacked and rummaged through early Monday morning.

Neighbors said an FMPD officer lives in the neighborhood and that the officer used to work for the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. The report said someone else had their car ransacked at home, but nothing was stolen. That’s when that person notified the off-duty officer to check their car.

Neighbors said two people were caught on camera moving from car to car checking handles and looking for valuables to steal inside any open cars around 1 a.m. Monday.

Once the thief found the officer’s car was unlocked, the suspect made away with the AR-15 inside a black case along with two magazines.

FMPD would not say if the rifle was issued by the agency or if it was stolen from a patrol or personal vehicle.

The thought of a criminal moving through the area with a stolen AR-15 has some neighbors worried about what could happen in the neighborhood next.

“I hope that AR-15 doesn’t wind up being used on somebody,” said the neighbor.