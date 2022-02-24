Ukraine-Russia live updates: EU seeks ‘harshest’ sanctions against Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Thursday that Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

Putin has warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with Russia’s action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

From the White House, President Joe Biden said the world will “hold Russia accountable.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, wrote on social media that “the invasion has begun.” Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, also confirmed the attack, noting that “this is a war of aggression.”

Here are the latest updates:

Zelensky: Ukraine has cut diplomatic ties with Russia

Update 4:58 a.m. EST Feb. 24: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has cut diplomatic ties with Russia following Thursday’s attack, The Associated Press is reporting.

Security camera video shows Russian vehicles crossing from Crimea

Update 3:58 a.m. EST Feb. 24: Security cameras captured footage of Russian military vehicles entering Ukraine from Crimea, according to The Associated Press and The New York Times.

EU seeks ‘harshest’ sanctions against Russia

Update 3:04 a.m. EST Feb. 24: The European Union announced Thursday that it is planning to impose the “harshest” sanctions in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

According to The Associated Press, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.”

She continued: “We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, described the planned sanctions as the “strongest” and “harshest package,” the AP reported.

World leaders condemn Russian military actions

Update 2:42 a.m. EST Feb. 24: Leaders from Japan, Spain, France, Italy and Australia are condemning Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

“This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday. “We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the U.S. and other Western nations.”

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez released the following statement on Twitter:

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “France strongly condemns Russia’s decision to wage war on Ukraine. Russia must end its military operations immediately. France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands with the Ukrainians and works with its partners and allies to end the war.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Russia’s attack “unjustified and unjustifiable,” according to Reuters.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released the following statement: “Australia joins our partners in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is no justification for this aggression, whose cost will be borne by innocent Ukrainians. Vladimir Putin has fabricated a feeble pretext on which to invade. Russia’s disinformation and propaganda has convinced no one.”

Russia says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defenses

Update 1:46 a.m. EST Feb. 24: Russia’s military said it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases, according to The Associated Press.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the airstrikes have “suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military.” According to the AP, the ministry added that Ukraine’s military bases’ infrastructure “has been incapacitated.”

The ministry also denied claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft and a helicopter, according to CNN.

Russian ruble plummets on stock exchanges

Update 1:09 a.m. EST Feb. 24: The Russian ruble fell 5.4% to a record low Thursday, as financial markets were rocked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday morning it had suspended trading on all markets, according to CNN.

UK’s prime minister ‘appalled’ by attack

Update 1:01 a.m. EST Feb. 24: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled” by the events in Ukraine and has promised decisive action.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” Johnson tweeted. “President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

Attack from Belarus

Update 12:47 a.m. EST Feb. 24: CNN, the BBC and The Associated Press reported that Russian troops have entered Ukraine from neighboring Belarus. CNN, citing a livestream video, said troops entered the city of Senkivka, Ukraine, from the Belarus border city of Veselovka, at about 6:48 a.m. local time.

In a tweet, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv said it was “aware of military engagements” within Ukraine.

The Ukrainian state border service stated that the country was attacked at about 5 a.m. local time.

“The state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus,” the service stated. “In addition, the attack takes place from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea side.”

The New York Times confirmed that the border service reported the breach.

The border between Belarus and Ukraine is sparsely protected, and it’s a 140-mile drive to Kyiv from one crossing, the newspaper reported.

Biden, Zelensky speak

Update 12:19 a.m. EST Feb. 24: President Joe Biden said in a statement that he spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said, according to The New York Times. “I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council.”

Martial law declared

Update 12:07 a.m. EST Feb. 24: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law Thursday and urged citizens to remain calm in the wake of Russian military strikes against the eastern European country.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas,” Zelensky said in a video address. “Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The U.S has already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working.

”No panic,” Zelensky said. “We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine.”

‘A message of war’

Update 12:01 a.m. EST Feb. 24: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “a message of war” by announcing a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“In my remarks tonight, I said that we predicted Russia’s false flag attacks. The misinformation, the theatrical emergency meetings and cyberattacks,” Thomas-Greenfield said during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council. “But one piece had not come to pass. Unfortunately, while we’ve been meeting in the Security Council tonight, it appears that President Putin has ordered that last step.”

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

