ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

City plans affordable housing complex for the formerly incarcerated

By Kayla Molander
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es7n4_0eNUX97l00

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is requesting bids for the construction of a new affordable housing complex at Near Eastside.

The seven-acre site, located at North Sherman Drive and East Michigan Street, is a part of the Sherman Park Project.

The complex would welcome people with criminal records and their families.

“Formerly incarcerated individuals are not a protected class under federal housing law, so they do have limited options when it comes to housing,” said Scarlett Andrews, director of Metropolitan Development for the City of Indianapolis.

MORE | Advocates look to stop cycle of violence by addressing its causes in Indianapolis

Kristina Byers helps the formerly incarcerated secure housing locally in her position as a program manager for PACE. She said many of her clients are denied housing automatically based on their criminal backgrounds.

“Here's rent. It's going to be paid. But yet places are still denying them because of their criminal history,” she said.

The complex will not be reserved specifically for people with records and their families. Others will be able to live there, which Byers said is the ultimate goal: integration.

Antonio Lipscomb is getting his own organization off the ground to help the formerly incarcerated. With Indiana Re-Entry, he hopes to help people get all they need to successfully reintegrate into society.

MORE | Local nonprofit receives donated van to help Johnson County fire victims

“If you just set up housing, and that’s it, it’s bound to fail,” he said. “If a person gets out and they don't have a driver's license or a state ID, they can't go get a job.”

The City plans to help with other aspects of the re-entry process. The complex is being built near the new RecycleForce headquarters. RecycleForce hires the formerly incarcerated with help from a mortgage tax credit provided by the city, so potential jobs could be nearby for residents.

The planning is in its early stages, and will likely take years to complete, but both Byers and Lipscomb see the plan as a positive sign.

“I think it’s phenomenal, it’s long overdue,” said Lipscomb.

“The fact that we're having this conversation, the fact that the city is behind this effort, I'm very hopeful,” said Byers.

Politics Indiana's US senators, representatives react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Daniel Bradley Today's Forecast Winter Weather Advisory until 4 am Friday Kevin Gregory Weather TIMELINE: When you can expect wintry weather Thursday in Central Indiana Black History Month His Place Eatery brings soul food with a twist to Indianapolis Megan Shinn WRTV Indianapolis Local News Pothole debacle continues for Indianapolis drivers Meredith Hackler Public Safety Local communities working on solutions to curb gun violence Amber Grigley National Russia has captured the site of Chernobyl disaster The Associated Press & Scripps National
National U.S. prepares for possible cyberattacks by Russia The Associated Press & Scripps National National Thousands fleeing Kyiv amid Russian invasion Alex Hider

Comments / 13

Cayla DeHart
3d ago

Yay affordable housing for people who don’t deserve it, but you can’t find a house to rent that’s not in a terrible location unless you can pay 1500 or more for rent. How about work on bringing the regular housing price for renting down

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRTV

IndyGo breaks ground for the Purple Line

Construction on the 15.2-mile project is expected to begin in March. In addition to the rapid transit lines, IndyGo says there will be improvements to nearly 10 miles of sidewalks, more than 350 ADA curb ramps, new street paving and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Sherman Park Project#Metropolitan Development#Indiana Re Entry#Recycleforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WRTV

WRTV

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy