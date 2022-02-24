ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of lawmakers including AOC and Matt Gaetz ask Biden to seek Congress approval to send troops to Ukraine

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 1 day ago

Forty-three US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to seek congressional approval before sending troops to Ukraine .

In their letter on Tuesday, the lawmakers said: “To date, you have rejected calls to station US armed forces in Ukraine, stating such an effort is ‘not on the table’.

“However, if the ongoing situation compels you to introduce the brave men and women of our military into Ukraine, their lives would inherently be put at risk if Russia chooses to invade.”

“Therefore, we ask that your decisions comport with the Constitution and our nation’s laws by consulting with Congress to receive authorisation before any such deployment.”

Follow live updates on Biden’s response to the Ukraine invasion

The letter added that in the event that US troops are sought to be deployed in Ukraine, “Congress stands ready to deliberate over the potentially monumental implications of such scenarios.”

“The American people, through their representatives in Congress, deserve to have a say before U.S. troops are placed in harm’s way or the US becomes involved in yet another foreign conflict,” the letter said.

In a rare show of unity, the letter has been signed by lawmakers who have sparred on different occasions.

The signatories include Democratic Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush alongside Trump-allied GOP representatives including Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar as well as independent lawmakers like Ilhan Omar.

Mr Gosar had shared an anime clip of Ms Ocasio-Cortez which showed her as a monster.

In November, Mr Bush had called for the expulsion of of Mr Gosar and two other Republicans who had said that they would offer internships to Kyle Rittenhouse .

Follow live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The letter comes as Mr Biden said on Thursday that he would consult with NATO leaders and the American people on the US’ further course of actions after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in eastern Ukraine, shortly after which explosions were heard in Kiev and Kramatorsk.

