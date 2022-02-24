ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire engulfs home on Hooper Road

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A large fire fully engulfed a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night,...

WAFB

One person in critical condition after shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Scenic Highway sent one man to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning, according to emergency officials. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities responded to a reported shooting in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

3 men wanted in robbery, attack in Goodwill parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attack in the parking lot of a Goodwill store on Feb. 16. According to EBRSO, it happened at Goodwill on Burbank Drive. Information provided by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed by her husband, who then tried to take his own life, on Thursday, Feb. 24, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. St. Mary Street in New Roads is typically a quiet street, but on Friday, Feb. 25 neighbors are wondering what happened Thursday night between Veronica Cobb, 52, and James Cobb, 61.
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

South La. principal accused of stealing money from school

BALDWIN, La. (WAFB) - A south Louisiana principal was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, for allegedly stealing money from a high school, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Donald Joseph Sanders III, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft (between $1,000 and...
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

Woman accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on 66-year-old man in an attempt to set him on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to pour rubbing alcohol on a 66-year-old man in an attempt to set him on fire, jail records show. According to an arrest report, Christine Guidry is facing several charges including one count of cruelty to the infirmed, one count of interfering with emergency communication, one count of simply battery and one count of aggravated battery.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man previously arrested for contractor fraud arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man previously arrested for contractor fraud has been arrested again, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. On March 16, 2021, the victim, who lives in East Baton Rouge Parish entered a contract valued at $12,250 with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO hosting blood drive on Feb. 23 in honor of late captain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say they are hosting a blood drive in honor of a high-ranking officer who died Monday, Feb. 22. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says Captain James Santangelo, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, “passed away...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

More PPP fraud investigations underway in metro BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe confirms his office is currently prosecuting six additional cases of alleged fraud in metro Baton Rouge connected to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The office, which covers the Middle District of Louisiana, did not provide any further information about the six...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

