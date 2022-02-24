Christian Heritage Falls to Mount Vernon 56-51 in State Tournament

STORY WILL BE UPDATED Below are the scores from the Wednesday, February 23 high school basketball playoff games: BOYS Jeff Davis 39Westside 71 Upson-Lee 45Cross Creek 75 Toombs Co. 42Butler 57 Greenbrier 44Chapel Hill 67 Hephzibah 54Sumter Co. 76 Crisp Co. 51Thomson 75 Hammond 45Augusta Christian 78 Aquinas 56Deerfield 71 Fox Creek 54O.W. 66 Citizens […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tough third quarter was too much for the University Christian girls basketball team to overcome in Wednesday morning’s Class 2A state semifinal. Faith Christian broke a tie game at half and knocked off the Christians, 37-33, at the RP Funding Arena. The difference was the third quarter when the Lions (26-4) outscored the Christians 15-5.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's the time of year high school basketball teams across the Coastal Empire and the South Carolina Lowcountry have been working towards all season long. State tournament action is underway. The first round of GHSA state playoffs wrapped up in Georgia on Wednesday. Below is a list of final scores for area teams.
Nine local high school basketball players have been named All-State in their respective classifications by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. North Augusta's Elijah Hall and Austin Harrell made the Class AAAA boys' team, and they were joined as All-State selections by Fox Creek's Chandler O'Bannon in Class AAA, Barnwell's Russell Branch in Class AA and Wagener-Salley's Chris Kitchings in Class A.
GRAMBLING, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Grambling State football coach Hugh Jackson has hired disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator, the university confirmed Thursday. Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took...
Dynesty Putman had 17 points and four rebounds for the Lakeview Academy girls in an 82-47 loss to Landmark Christian in the second round of the Class A private schools playoffs Friday in Fairburn. Joelle Snyder scored 15 points for the Lady Lions, while Sara Nivens added eight points and...
WESTWEGO — St. Thomas Aquinas’ quest for a third consecutive state championship appearance came up short in a 72-17 loss to No. 1 Lafayette Christian on Wednesday afternoon. The No. 5 Lady Falcons struggled against the Lady Knights’ relentless defense that face guarded St. Thomas’ guards on top...
Justin Bailey scored 38 points in Blue Ridge’s 66-50 victory over Daniel Wednesday night in round three of the 3A upper state playoffs. The Tigers move on to face Keenan Monday night at Bob Jones University as Blue Ridge makes its first ever upper state title game. Keenan moved ahead in the third period of […]
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
What looked on paper like one of the best matchups in the first round of the GHSA girls basketball playoffs turned out to be not much of a contest. Second-ranked Mount Paran Christian got 46 points from 6-footers Kara Dunn and Jessica Fields, using their size advantage and a smothering defense to control the game from start to finish, and rolled to a 66-37 victory over No. 6 Wesleyan in a Class A Private game Wednesday night in Kennesaw.
(Snellville, Ga) - Senior Aaliyah Ferrell was electric Tuesday night with 19 points, yet the four seeded Lady Indians fell seven points shy of upsetting the top-seeded Brookwood Lady Broncos. The Lady Indians took a 7-5 lead with 4:36 in the first quarter. But from there, they struggled to put...
(Peru, Neb.)—On Wednesday night the Peru State men's basketball team lost to Central Methodist in the first round of the Heart Tournament. The Bobcats fell to the Eagles 70-64, the Bobcats finish their season with an overall record of 16-15. Early in the first half the Bobcats got out to a quick 8-2 lead before the Eagles settled into the game and the two teams would go back and forth trading buckets. The first big run of the game came from the Bobcats as they went on a 10-2 run capped off by a Troy Houghton (Omaha) field goal.
ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover Patriots made quick work of visiting Islands High School Wednesday evening, jumping out to a 16-2 lead and the Class AAAA state playoff opener game was over before the half when Westover led 47-13. The final was 90-40 as Islands did get in some late 3-pointers, but Westover head coach Dallis Smith got to use his entire bench and all of them scored, save one.
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves play their first match of the new year on Saturday. The Chattanooga gang will travel across the Volunteer State to face Memphis 901 in a preseason match. It’s one of four preseason matches before the Red Wolves open the regular season at home on April 2nd against Forward Madison. Head coach Jimmy Obleda is anxious to see what kind of cards he’ll be playing with come Saturday.
It’s the time of year when all eyes are focused on recruiting in the Penn State fan ecosystem. Who is coming for an official visit? Which players are favoring the Nittany Lions? Questions like these dominate the conversation between active football periods for most fans, especially for members of Blue White Illustrated. The cornerback position is one area of the Penn State roster that has flown a bit under the radar. But spurred on by the news that redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley is moving to safety, some fans are beginning to notice how thin the Nittany Lions are at corner.
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central’s Karsee Weber hit 7 three-pointers on Friday as the Bearettes beat Shelbyville 66-37 in the opening round of the region tournament. Weber finished with 23 points. The Bearettes enjoyed a 29-point victory, even though they did not attempt a single foul shot.
