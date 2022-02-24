‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Which Star Appeared on ‘PD’ the Most

Mo Brings Plenty, star of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is celebrating his family in a recent social media post. The Native American actor is one of the breakout stars of “Yellowstone,” playing “Mo,” a prominent member of the Broken Rock Tribe. Mo serves numerous roles within the tribe, his most important is his loyalty to tribe chairman Thomas Rainwater. Mo serves as the chairman’s driver, advisor and enforcer and is equally adept at the roles. Brings Plenty has quickly become a favorite of “Yellowstone” fans and his role on the series continues to grow. We saw quite a bit of Mo in the fourth season and fans hope that will continue into season five.

