‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Which Star Appeared on ‘PD’ the Most
By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
2 days ago
Within the world of Chicago Fire, there is one star who has also appeared on Chicago PD. Which one has appeared the most on there?. The one who has that mark is David Eigenberg. Let’s find out more about this from a story by Looper. Eigenberg has appeared...
There are some characters that Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri wants to come back. So, which ones of them are on his list for returns?. Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, talked with Looper about these choices. They are quite interesting, too. “Well, I’ve gotten to meet Monica Raymund, who played...
Daniel Kyri joined the Chicago Fire cast playing Darren Ritter in 2018 during the One Chicago show’s seventh season. Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter character on Fire may be fictional; however, notes Kyri, there is still quite a bit of overlap between the character and the man. “I’ve been...
We’ve seen a lot of characters come and go on Chicago Fire. But now, fans are hoping that a returning character will become a firefighter. We know that many characters in the One Chicago universe often find themselves appearing on other shows in the franchise. Since the shows are dramas, there’s always something happening. Characters are leaving the show, joining other shows, and going through big career changes. For one actress, fans are hoping to see some big changes coming up.
Taylor Kinney may seem like a steamy, down-to-earth fireman on Chicago Fire. But according to his co-star Daniel Kyri, he’s really just a “random” “jokester.”. During an interview with Looper, the actor talked about working alongside his famous castmate. Because Kinney is a bonafide star with a handful of awards under his belt, he could be intimidating to a newcomer like Daniel Kyri.
Daniel Kyri has big, “selfish” dreams for his Chicago Fire character, Darren Ritter. And we hope he gets what he wants. Ritter has been a part of the 51 since 2018, but he’s only made it into 65 episodes. However, the firefighter has been getting a lot more screen time this season. And now that he’s getting into the swing of things, Kyri wants him to see more excitement.
Jesse Spencer was a Chicago Fire mainstay for years and left the show after a 10-year tenure. Though relatively new to the franchise, Daniel Kyri reflected on the loss of the actor and the character on the show. Kyri recently spoke to Looper about his character on the show and...
Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride finds himself involved on NCIS: Los Angeles in a case this Sunday. Nothing new there but it’s different. See, Kilbride, played by Gerald McRaney, is a bit of an old-school dude. Finding himself involved in a case about a social media influencer just isn’t really his thing. He’s probably not on Twitter that much, you know. Toss in some Instagram and Facebook, too. Not this cat.
Fans of actor Wil Wheaton will be in for a kick as he makes a guest-starring appearance on S.W.A.T. But will he be able to save the day?. Let’s talk about it with some help from TV Line. This series will return from a break on Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Wheaton is recruited to come on ver to headquarters and fix a computer snafu.
There is a new episode of Blue Bloods on Friday night on CBS. It will be a good one and Detective Maria Baez is going to follow her gut. That’s a good thing when you are part of the New York Police Department. Baez is played by Marisa Ramirez on the police drama and you can find her partnering up with Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.
Some big changes are coming to one of our favorite Law & Order installments. According to a Deadline report, Dick Wolf’s hit NBC drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime will be getting a new showrunner in the coming weeks as the show’s original showrunner and executive producer, Ilene Chaiken leaves the series.
This Monday is going to be a new episode of NCIS and that means an intense and difficult situation for our favorite characters. Things don’t always go well over at NCIS. Wilmer Valderrama is always keeping fans entertained and informed. He posts updates and sneak peeks all the time from the show. The latest includes a clip on his Instagram from the new episode that will air this Monday.
Chris Meloni took time away from Law & Order: Organized Crime to get out and spend time with his family on a little date night. Fans are awaiting new episodes of the show while the star enjoys his time off. The Winter Olympics caused a lot of scheduling issues for networks. But, the good news is that viewers are going to see their favorite shows back on TV with all-new episodes. Law & Order: Organized Crime is in a new season story arc and that’s very exciting.
Those who watch 9-1-1: Lone Star know that Owen runs into some interesting people. This upcoming episode finds him facing a pet. This is really a specific type of pet. Yeah, it’s a bird. In fact, the episode is titled The Bird. We get some more information about it from Nerds and Beyond.
While talking with Rachael Ray recently, Tom Selleck talked about Blue Bloods right from Frank Reagan’s desk and why it is so successful. When it comes to crime drama on TV, Blue Bloods has some of the most dedicated fans. There’s a good reason for that, too. Shows don’t just last 12 seasons or more because they are alright. This show has something going for it. It has tapped into a fanbase and now has a formula and style that those fans love.
Mo Brings Plenty, star of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is celebrating his family in a recent social media post. The Native American actor is one of the breakout stars of “Yellowstone,” playing “Mo,” a prominent member of the Broken Rock Tribe. Mo serves numerous roles within the tribe, his most important is his loyalty to tribe chairman Thomas Rainwater. Mo serves as the chairman’s driver, advisor and enforcer and is equally adept at the roles. Brings Plenty has quickly become a favorite of “Yellowstone” fans and his role on the series continues to grow. We saw quite a bit of Mo in the fourth season and fans hope that will continue into season five.
You know that sometimes, a solid story involves some human emotions. This is the case for Magnum PI and one of its main characters. See, this episode that aired on Friday night features T.C., played by Stephen Hill, in the middle of a touching story. We get some more information about this from TV Insider.
While Jared Padalecki and Larry Teng look for their American frontier, Walker: Independence has added Justin Johnson Cortez to the cast. For those that don’t know, a pilot is being put together for a new spinoff of The CW’s Walker. Which is itself a reboot of the old Chuck Norris series, Walker: Texas Ranger. The CW and Padalecki have a very strong relationship. While the current series is just in Season 2, it seems that the network wants to capitalize off of the Western hype.
The first season of 1883 will officially conclude on Sunday, February 27, but not without plenty of intense twists and turns. After the way things ended last week in Episode 9 of 1883, it’s fair to say that there are some pretty big questions heading into the season finale. We aren’t sure what exactly lies ahead for the Duttons and the rest of the wagon train, but one of the stars of the series has us itching to find out.
When you watch NCIS, there are so many characters to watch and observe on the TV screen. One of those is Kasie Hines. Who plays her?. Diona Reasonover plays Kasie on the CBS drama. But we have a little more detail about the actress. Let’s get to it with some help from Looper.
We already know that Julian McMahon will be leaving FBI: Most Wanted. His last episode airs on March 8 and some pictures are out. See, CBS might have shared some photos of it in advance. They are part of this article from TV Insider. Now will Jess LaCroix, McMahon’s character,...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.
Comments / 0