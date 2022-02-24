Police: 3 children safe after occupied SUV stolen in West Town

CHICAGO — Three minors are safe after police say an SUV was stolen Wednesday night in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

Around 8:30 p.m in the 800 block of W. Superior, a male offender entered a grey Chevy Equinox that was double-parked and running, according to police.

The man drove off with three children — a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl — in the backseat.

The thief then drove to the 700 block of N. Green where he let the children exit the vehicle before driving off.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 3100 block of S. Homan unoccupied, police added.

Police described the suspect as a white male weighing 165 pounds, standing 5’10″ in height. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

