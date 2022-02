ST. LOUIS – He has a single focus- for he and his wife to raise their four beautiful children to know who they are and have self-confidence with a God reliance. Author Jeremy Watson used the pandemic to launch a new career as an author. He always loved storytelling and poetry, and now he’s published several books with his children in mind. He says they are all great tools to prompt great conversations with our kids.

