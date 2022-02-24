ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

YUAG to exhibit “Recent Acquisitions” on Friday

By Gamze Kazakoglu
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the more than 1000 new works acquired by the Yale University Art Gallery during the pandemic, 50 will be highlighted in a “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition set to open Friday. The show will feature works across art forms and from diverse corners of the world — including beadwork from Africa, jade...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

BCA unveiling spring exhibitions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Arts is opening its spring exhibitions at the BCA Center on Friday. Two artists will be featured. On the first floor, you’ll find a piece called ‘Headwater’ by nationally recognized artist Eric Aho. Headwater is a new series of paintings that depict scenes of the natural world.
BURLINGTON, VT
South Philly Review

Paradigm opens new exhibition

Local artist Roxana Azar will take over the main gallery at Paradigm Gallery + Studio at 746 S. 4th St. with the exhibition “Licking the Thorns of a Rose.”. The solo exhibition of mesmerizing sun catchers, text-based vinyl and photographic sculptures built from collaged and printed layers of dichroic, translucent and iridescent materials will occupy the two street-facing windows, emitting a spectrum of colorful light across the gallery walls.
VISUAL ART
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
LJWORLD

New Watkins Museum exhibit traces history of 1882 lynching of 3 Black men, documents recent remembrance project

The Watkins Museum of History will open an exhibit Friday about the lynching of three Black men that occurred near downtown Lawrence in 1882. To create the exhibit, Watkins partnered with the Lawrence/Douglas County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, which has been leading an ongoing project to commemorate the lynching and add a marker near the lynching site. An announcement about the exhibit, “Confronting the Past,” states that it seeks to include the lynching in the city’s broader history.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Exhibitions#Museum#Yuag#Yale Daily News Of#Recent Acquisitions
Boston 25 News WFXT

Van Gogh exhibits in Boston

BOSTON — Vincent Van Gogh is so hot right now. Two exhibits are reintroducing the impressionist’s paintings to audiences in Boston. One is at SoWa Power Station. The other is at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester. The exhibit is an immersive look at the artist’s life and his life’s work. In the central room, his paintings are brought to life and wash over the audience.
BOSTON, MA
Biz Times

Tyrannosaurs exhibit opens this Friday at Milwaukee Public Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum will open a special exhibit, “Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family,” this Friday. The exhibition will feature five complete tyrannosaur cast skeletons, seven tyrannosaur cast skulls, three life-sized models of feathered dinosaurs, an immersive video projection tunnel, hands-on activities and a dinosaur-themed gift shop. Created...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yuma Daily Sun

Park debuts Quechan exhibit

The Colorado River State Historic Park celebrated the grand opening of the new Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 19. The new exhibit is located within the Quartermaster’s Office building and includes four interpretive panels, a mini-documentary on the Quechan ties to the Colorado River, and exhibit cases. The exhibit focuses on both the immediate and long-term effects of this time period on the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe, which historically controlled the Yuma Crossing on the Colorado River. This exhibit was made possible through a $5,000 grant from Arizona Humanities to the Colorado River State Historic Park. Additional exhibit support was provided by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the National Park Service.
YUMA, AZ
Richmond.com

PHOTOS: "“Art-Abilities” Exhibit

The “Art-Abilities” exhibit features artwork by Lee Jaworaki, Sophia Pineda, Northstar Academy, ARC, and Art for the Journey programs including "Opening Minds Through Art," the Community Post Card Project and artwork by Anna Julia Cooper students. The exhibit is at the Truist Place in Richmond, Va., through Feb. 28, 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
WCIA

War museum updates exhibits

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are happening to the Vermillion County War Museum. After closing in January, the museum now has new exhibits to share with the public. The museum updated the exhibits about Vietnam, World War II Germany, Civil War and “Women of the Revolution,” while also moving the library section.
DANVILLE, IL
Yale Daily News

Students project giant Mario Kart game onto Beinecke Library

The white marble facade of the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library looked very different on the night of Feb. 11, as it was lit up with a giant game of Mario Kart. Danilo Rosich ’24, a sophomore studying electrical engineering, organized the event and projected a 100-foot game of Mario Kart onto the side of the Beinecke Library. Over 60 students came to the event, which began at 9 p.m. and lasted for a few hours into the night.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
Yale Daily News

Five student-written plays performed at the Yale Playwrights Festival 2022

The Yale Playwrights Festival 2022, held earlier this month, featured a staging of five student-written plays each accompanied by its own reading. The 2022 Yale Playwrights Festival featured student written plays by Zoe Larkin ’24, Charlotte Foote ’22, Sarah Valeika ’22, Aaron Magloire ’23 and Isa Dominguez ’24. The festival had limited in-person audiences and virtual readings of each play. Each reading was followed by a talkback with the playwright, director and the playwrights’ mentors.
PERFORMING ARTS
Hypebae

Hajime Sorayama x Richardson Team Up on Incense Chamber and Apparel

Hajime Sorayama and Richardson have teamed up to release an incense burner accompanied by an apparel capsule. The Japanese artist’s signature erotic art comes to life in the form of a phallic incense chamber made out of polished metal. “I made this sculpture based on Andrew’s request but it has hidden context about my respect to [Gustave] Courbet. This collaboration with Richardson should hook up his attitude to break taboo,” Sorayama explains. Priced at $10,000 USD each, the piece is limited to five pieces only and will be available exclusively at Nanzuka Underground in Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Yale Daily News

The Dramat presents “Everybody,” a love letter to theater

At death’s door, what do people leave behind and what do people take with them? The Dramat’s latest play, “Everybody,” seeks to answer this question while celebrating the theatricality of life in a fusion of comedy and chaos. “Everybody,” a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, is being...
THEATER & DANCE
Yale Daily News

PROFILE: Center Stage

The setting is San Francisco, Chinatown. The characters are Lauren Yee and her father, Larry Yee. On the stage are two large red double doors, the doors of the Yee Fung Toy Family Association. “This is a true story,” Lauren tells the audience. “About my dad, about dying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yale Daily News

A space for healers in need of healing

The 18th annual Yale Internal Medicine Writers’ Workshop served as a space for healers in need of healing. Through writing narrative nonfiction, 12 resident physicians reflected on and derived meaning from the challenging world of medicine. During the two-day intensive writing workshop, the residents engaged in lively group discussions...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Itemlive.com

Salem exhibits climate change

SALEM — In an attempt to respond to the climate-change planetary crisis, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) will present an exhibition on the matter from March 12, 2022 to Feb. The post Salem exhibits climate change appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
Yale Daily News

INSIGHT: Mini Love Letters

Written by people in the Yale community, these 100-word stories celebrate the people and the things they love — ranging from a long term partner to a favorite mug. We hope you’re surrounded by people you love and we invite you to appreciate love in its many forms.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy