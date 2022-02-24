ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist spotlight: Caroline Polachek is in control of her own narrative

Cover picture for the articleCaroline Polachek may be unknown to many in the music industry, but she’s becoming a major force in the alternative-pop music scene. Her breakout could be considered a consequence of her viral Tik Tok hit “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” which came out in 2019, but Polachek is most likely...

Caroline Polachek Connects At CSMH

Viral avant-pop darling and Grammy nominee Caroline Polachek took a stop between shows opening for Dua Lipa Sunday evening to headline in her home state of Connecticut. Polachek’s ​“one-off” concert at College Street Music Hall marks the first time the 36-year-old artist has performed as a solo act in the state where she grew up.
Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
Doja Cat to Debut New Music in Taco Bell Super Bowl Commercial

Taco Bell is returning to the Big Game this Sunday with a commercial that foregoes celebrity endorsements in favor of sending one of Taco Bell’s most outspoken customers-turned-critics: Doja Cat. With a high-energy television piece and the promise of a few overtime surprises, the two have teamed up to...
Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
Rosalía Shares Dance-Heavy Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has given fans yet another taste of her upcoming album Motomami with the dance-heavy video for her new track, “Chicken Teriyaki.”. The latest album cut, which follows the release of “Saoko” and “La Fama,” is the most direct yet. With a stripped-back instrumental, the bouncy track is accompanied by a video that keeps it simple, too. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video shows Rosalía in a dance studio as she and other dancers effortlessly go from one routine to the next.
A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Seattle grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dead at age 57

Mark Lanegan — best known as the brooding, booming-voiced, Grammy-nominated frontman of the Singles-popularized ‘90s Seattle grunge band Screaming Trees, has died, according to a statement released by his publicist, Keith Hagan. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the...
Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
