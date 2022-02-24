ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Druids rider falls off horse-drawn carriage during parade

WWL
WWL
 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is hospitalized after falling off of a horse-drawn carriage and hitting her head during the Krewe of Druid Parade, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune. The article stated that at about 8 p.m. the woman fell off the...

WWL

