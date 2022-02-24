Deadwood gaming up in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota is seeing some freezing weather after temperatures were near 60 degrees over the weekend. City and county officials are urging everyone to be prepared for the week ahead. From 50 degrees to 5 below, things are really cooling off in Western...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center says another big name is coming to its venue this year. Cultural icon Snoop Dogg and country music singer Koe Wetzel will be in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10...
Comments / 0