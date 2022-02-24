ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Hockey: Simplicity is what has made Legacy successful in the first season

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjigR_0eNURF7c00

The Legacy Sabers are poised for their first state tournament in program history, but it won’t come without its challenges.

Legacy heads to Fargo as a two-seed against a historically great Grand Forks Red River team. It’s been a simple but effective approach to the game for these players who feel that mistake-free hockey will lead the way to a win.

“We’ve grown as a group,” says head coach Mario Lamoureux. “The players have done a good job at figuring those situations out. We’re putting ourselves in better positions to be better defensively which in turn has given us more offense.”

“It’s making plays,” says sophomore Jameson Johnson. “Not complicating the game, just simple plays step by step. Coach says this all the time, don’t have to make the home run, just hit a single and single and that’s how we get our opportunities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KX News

Friday Night Frenzy: State Gymnastics, WDA Play-in, Region 3 Basketball

On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, the Gymnastics season is coming to an end in Dickinson, while the WDA Basketball tournament field is set with the play-in games. State Gymnastics All-Around Leaderboard:1. Dickinson: 148.6502. Jamestown: 146.6503. Valley City: 145.2834. Century: 137.0335. Legacy: 135.333 WDA Play-In Games:(G) #6 Mandan Braves 68, #11 Williston Coyotes 22(G) #7 […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Boys Postseason, State Hockey

On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, the Class B postseason is underway with the first round of district tournaments, while the Bismarck Blizzard faced off with Fargo North-South in the state semifinals. Class B Boys Postseason Games:(B) #4 TGU 43, #5 Westhope/Newburg 37 – District 11(B) #2 Bottineau 52, #7 Drake-Anamoose 31 – District 11(B) […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
KX News

Gymnastics: 2 Minot gymnasts share their excitement ahead of state

Gymnasts across North Dakota have been perfecting their routines ahead of the state tournament on Friday. Getting here didn’t come easy. These girls put in hours of hard work to qualify, including two gymnasts from Minot High. Freshman Haley Conklin is no stranger to the state stage. This will be her third year competing for […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Hockey: Blizzard prepared for another state title run

This week the Bismarck Blizzard has a chance to win their 8th state title in the last 10 years, entering the state tournament as the two seed. The one big advantage this year is the number of close games they have found themselves in – nine of them decided by just one goal. That includes […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Help finalize the name for Mandan Rodeo Days’ new mascot

The Mandan Rodeo Days organization is asking for help in picking the name for the event’s new mascot from the top five name submissions. A character dressed in a large cowboy hat, boots and sporting a wide mustache was developed in time for the upcoming 143rd Mandan Rodeo. Hundreds of names were initially submitted for […]
MANDAN, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Lamoureux
KX News

Basketball: Postseason begins at the college level

Both the Mon-Dak and NSIC conferences began postseason play on Wednesday, where the BSC Mystics and the UMary Marauders were in action on the court. College Basketball Scores:(M) Bismarck State College 120, Miles Community College 97(M) University of Mary 82, Winona State 70(W) University of Mary 62, University of Sioux Falls 55
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Camp JACK returns for 8th year of teaching young kids basketball

When Joshua Groninger was in the second grade, he approached his parents with the idea of starting a basketball camp for kids. He wanted to call it Camp JACK, Joshua’s Athletic Camp for Kids. His relationship with his sister is what sparked the conversation. “I just love basketball and I enjoyed teaching and playing with […]
KIDS
KX News

Athlete of the Week: Jamestown Hockey’s Nolan Nenow

The Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the week is Nolan Nenow of Jamestown, leading the Blue Jays in scoring at the WDA Tournament en route to a number 1 seed in the state tournament this week. Nenow put up seven points on the weekend, with five goals and two assists. Jamestown found a ton of […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Legacy#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Girls Basketball: Upset and last-second win during the region six semifinals

Teams left everything on the hardwood Tuesday night with the hopes of advancing to the championship game. The Bishop Ryan Lions upset the Rugby Panthers and the MLS Mavericks won in a last-second effort. Region 6 scores:Bishop Ryan 46, Rugby 36DLB 45, MLS 46 Region 8 scores: Divide County 36, New Town 53Stanley 38, Kenmare […]
MLS
KX News

Hockey: Day one highlights from the state tournament

Video Courtesy of WDAY The State Hockey Tournament got underway in Fargo, with some new faces representing the west on the boys side, while the Blizzard had hopes of returning to championship form. State Hockey Quarterfinal Scores:(G) #1 Fargo Davies 6, #8 Grand Forks 1(G) #4 West Fargo 2, #5 Mandan 1(G) #2 Bismarck 6, […]
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Regional Basketball: Semifinal highlights from Region Five and Seven

The Regional Tournaments continued on Tuesday with the semifinal rounds, with top-ranked Shiloh Christian in action in Region Five, as well as highlights from Region Seven. Region Five Scores:(G) #1 Shiloh Christian 66, #4 Grant County 35(G) #2 Garrison 53, #3 Central McLean 57 Region Seven Scores:(G) #1 Glen Ullin-Hebron 45, #5 Mott-Regent 59(G) #2 […]
BASKETBALL
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy