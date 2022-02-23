ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Among the Best Reviewed Games Ever

By Andrew Lowe
gaminginstincts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith it’s release literally right around the corner, the floodgates have been opened and the reviews have begun pouring in for the highly anticipated Elden Ring. The hype surrounding the latest release by From Software has reached astronomical levels, and judging by all the review scores, that hype might very well...

www.gaminginstincts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Netflix is making a BioShock movie

A decade after Ken Levine personally pulled the plug on Gore Verbinski's grand ambitions, the wheels are once again turning on a BioShock movie. Netflix announced today that it's signed a deal with Take-Two Interactive "to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise." "Netflix is among the...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring: Best Keepsake to choose

Who are you in Elden Ring? Well, you’re a Tarnished, but that isn’t the whole story. You have the ability to become anyone, but you will start as someone, come from somewhere, and that story is told in the class and Keepsakes you choose as you create your character in Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Obtaining the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

We've put together a guide on how to acquire the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Shiny Charm, introduced in Pokemon Black II and White II, is a highly sought out key item. It increases the chance of you encountering a Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are rare versions of Pokemon that you encounter throughout the game. They are difficult to find and catch, but the Shiny Charm increases your chances of doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#World Games#Video Game#Software#Ign#Gamespot#Opencritic Reviews#Https T Co Oz3unrez7f
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

It turns out, running in a circle completely breaks Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If you end up reading about Pokemon Legends: Arceus online, you will almost immediately stumble upon comments lambasting it for its ropey visuals. From endlessly raging social media arguments about gameplay over graphics, to fans taking matters into their own hands and modding the visuals entirely, how Arceus looks has been a constant point of contention. It turns out, however, you don’t even need fancy hacks or mods - you can drastically change how Hisui looks simply by running around in a circle.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Reportedly Adding One of the Best Games of All Time Next Month

PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5 is reportedly adding one of the best games of all time, and one of the most popular games of all time, next month. With rumors that PlayStation Now is coming to an in favor of being rolled into a new subscription service alongside PlayStation Plus and PS3, PS2, and PS1 backward compatibility, you'd assume Sony would slow the roll with PS Now and only be adding cheap duds at this point. That said, the opposite has been happening. PlayStation Now has been added more and more great games the past few months, bridging the gap between it and Xbox Game Pass in the process. In fact, this new rumored addition would give PS Now a distinct advantage over Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Almost Here — Will Xbox Players Be Able to Get It on Game Pass?

The wait is nearly over for the highly-anticipated Elden Ring title. The new game comes from Souls series director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame, and it's set to release on several popular gaming platforms. It's even won several awards ahead of its release, including "Most Anticipated Game" at the Game Awards for two years in a row. But will Xbox fans be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass when it finally comes out?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Presents Announced for February 27th

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Presents, which will fittingly take place on Pokemon Day. The Pokemon Presents will take place at 9 AM ET on Sunday, February 27th and will last for 14 minutes. No other details about what will be announced were provided at this time. This will be the first Pokemon Presents since August 2021 and should include details on what fans should expect from The Pokemon Company over the next few months. The Pokemon Presents will premiere on YouTube on the official Pokemon Company channel.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Elden Ring’ review: Miyazaki’s masterpiece exceeds every expectation

When you take your first, nervous steps into Elden Ring and take stock of your surroundings, it’s hard not to imagine the last three years as an imagined fever dream. Far from the vast open-world environment that was promised, your journey begins in a cramped, subterranean cavern. There’s no horse, no breathtaking views – just you, your sword, and the gloom. As you approach the cave’s hefty stone door, you get the sense that something’s about to change, that something special is within touching distance. Stepping through that door, I felt all of this and more. My expectations were higher than ever, and I still had no idea that Elden Ring was about to shatter every single one.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Knockout City parts ways with EA and goes free-to-play

Velan Studios unveiled season 5 of Knockout City today. Alongside that announcement, the developer also confirmed that it will take over publishing duties from EA and that Knockout City will go free-to-play with Season 6. Knockout City season 5, which begins on March 1 and is titled Greatest Hits, is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy