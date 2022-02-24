ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your view: Republican Party no longer represents conservative values

 2 days ago
Not very long ago, I was registered as a Republican because the Republican Party had conservative values similar to mine.

Presently, it appears we have only two Republican representatives – Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney – who have integrity and truly conservative leanings. The other Republican members of Congress are NOT Republicans. They are Trumpicans, who are afraid to be primaried because about 60% of registered Republicans still support Trump.

How can that many voters still support someone who was not willing to follow the Constitution he pledged to abide by as president? Even though there is no evidence the election was rigged, how can that many people be naïve enough to believe a man who lied constantly as president. For example, he said COVID-19 was made up by the Democrats. Mainly, anyone who values our democracy should no longer support Trump after he encouraged the attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6.

We know how unfit Trump was to be president, so what personality traits still support him? (1) Authoritarianism: People who want strict obedience to authority at the expense of personal freedom. (2) Intergroup contact: This refers to prejudice caused by lack of contact with people of a different race. (3) Relative deprivation: This refers to the experience of being deprived of something to which one believes they are entitled. A good example is the jobs we lost to Mexico and China, even though Trump brought very few of those jobs back to the USA.

Joe Czarnecki

Dallas

