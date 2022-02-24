Hockey: Mandan’s improbable run has put a young squad in the state tournament

Mandan is back in the state tournament after a few years away, and it’s been an inspiring journey for the Braves.

Mandan went from a play-in road team to a state qualifier, and the players and coaches sensed something was always under the surface with the squad when it came to talent.

“We are definitely a young team here,” says Carter Kilen. “But we’ve been playing well this last week and we’ll just keep working.”

“They just don’t give up,” says head coach Leif Mattson. “It’s pretty evident they don’t give up and they are flash in a pan. Our young guys, we haven’t had that in the past. We’ve relied heavily on our seniors and we have three seniors that play, and they do such a good role of just mentoring these younger guys.”

