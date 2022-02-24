ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona woman killed in crash

By Mike Thompson
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMu5B_0eNUPevF00
Andrew Szurgot

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT)- A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a semi.

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the south bound lanes of Highway 61 south of Sugar Loaf View Rd in Winona.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was parked on the shoulder of south bound Highway 61.

A Saturn Vue, driven by the 29-year-old woman, was travelling south bound on Highway 61 when they collided.

The name of the victim is behind withheld until family is notified.

The driver of the semi from Georgia was not injured.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man charged in crash that killed WSU student Hannah Goman

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona man is facing a homicide charge in Minnesota after the crash that killed Winona State University student Hannah Goman. Adam S. Anderson, 35, Winona, was charged Tuesday with criminal vehicular homicide in Winona County Circuit Court. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Anderson was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado the wrong way down Highway...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska man arrested for stealing from assisted living residents

VIROQUA (WKBT) — An Onalaska man was arrested this week after he was accused of stealing from residents at the Vernon County assisted living facility where he worked. Justin P. Reilley, 29, is facing multiple accusations of felony theft, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. Police searched...
ONALASKA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Winona, MN
Accidents
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Multiple overdoses — some resulting in deaths — investigated in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Medical Examiners Office is investigating multiple overdoses  and potential overdoses that have occurred during the past eight days. Some of the overdoses resulted in death. Suspected drugs and the number of overdoses or deaths were not released. Local resources to help those struggling with drug addiction: La Crosse County Human Services...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Body recovered from Black River in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A body was recovered from the Black River behind Powerhouse Marine Wednesday afternoon. The La Crosse Fire Department responded at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to a call that there were footprints on the ice headed toward open water, but none returning to shore. Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department confirmed Wednesday evening that...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

MN Patrol: Winona State student killed in wrong-way crash

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Winona. Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, was killed in the crash early Saturday. The patrol says Goman was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck...
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Loaf#Traffic Accident
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Reminder for La Crosse: Remove snow promptly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – If you live in La Crosse, snow needs to be cleared 24 hours after the snow stops. If you don’t, the city will remove it for you and send you a bill. RELATED: La Crosse residents vent about fines under shoveling ordinance Monday morning, nine shoveling charges were disputed during the city’s public works meeting....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County cancels drive-thru COVID testing because of weather

VIROQUA (WKBT) — The Vernon County Health Department has canceled its Tuesday COVID-19 testing because of expected severe weather. Our area is under a wintry mix warning. The Vernon County Health Department will not hold the testing at the Old County Highway Shop. Those who need testing should reach out to your local health care provider or local pharmacy. Also...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DNR postponing river material disposal meeting in La Crosse

A CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – UPDATE: The Wisconsin DNR now says the meeting, schedules for Tuesday, is postponed. The meeting was slated to place starting at Tuesday at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, where Wisconsin DNR officials were slated to discuss the disposal of dredged material from the Mississippi River. Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Wisconsin DNR is...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen man arrested for Jackson County burglaries

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A Holmen man was arrested this week after being accused of burglarizing the same Jackson County bar twice this year. Bryan Fondren, 57, was arrested Tuesday on charges of burglary and receiving stolen property, which have been referred to the Jackson County District Attorney. Fondren is accused of breaking into the Trails End Bar...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy