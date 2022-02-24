Winona woman killed in crash

Andrew Szurgot

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT)- A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a semi.

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the south bound lanes of Highway 61 south of Sugar Loaf View Rd in Winona.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was parked on the shoulder of south bound Highway 61.

A Saturn Vue, driven by the 29-year-old woman, was travelling south bound on Highway 61 when they collided.

The name of the victim is behind withheld until family is notified.

The driver of the semi from Georgia was not injured.

