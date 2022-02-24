Gobi's Tang on China's Venture Capital Outlook and Investment Themes

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China does not agree with the U.S. government’s decision to include some e-commerce sites in its “notorious markets” list, calling the action “irresponsible,” the Chinese ministry of commerce said on Friday. Chinese e-commerce sites operated by Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group...
BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Beijing reported on Wednesday the highest number of daily local COVID-19 cases since late January, less than two weeks before the opening of China's annual parliamentary meeting in the capital on March 5. The city of Beijing detected 10 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed...
Oil importers in China, the world’s biggest buyer of Russian crude, are briefly pausing new seaborne purchases as they assess the potential implications of handling the shipments following the Ukraine invasion. Regular buyers of Russian crude that load from the Far East ports said they will stay on the...
Investors should probably hold back from putting cash to work in the sinking stock market as geopolitical fears swirl around Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
TOKYO – Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday. The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar. The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund, for...
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla. a former Green Beret, sat down for "The Will Cain Podcast" and outlined what he believes is China's long-term strategy for economic warfare in its cold war with the United States. WILL CAIN: You laid out [Chinese President and Central Military Commission] Chairman Xi's goals to...
A Florida congressman says he’s pressing the Biden administration on Canada’s decision to skip an extended national security review of a Chinese state-owned company’s takeover of a lithium mining firm. “It was quite surprising to me to hear of this acquisition, given there's a clear national security...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
The Treasury Department on Tuesday issued regulations to implement sanctions on 59 Chinese military companies aimed at blocking Beijing from building up its armed forces with cash obtained from U.S. financial markets. The regulations prohibit all U.S. financial and stock companies and individual investors from engaging in securities trading that...
TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States has asked Japan if it could divert some LNG to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of supplies, Japanese government sources told Reuters on Friday, and Japan has said it would consider how it could help. Japan is a...
The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging President Joe Biden to push European leaders to alter language in their proposed Digital Markets Act so that it does not unfairly target U.S. tech companies. They argue the DMA would unfairly discriminate against U.S. tech companies while excluding large firms from China...
Tim Fan was so close to getting home. For the first time since before the pandemic, he was on a plane to China, looking forward to seeing his family and celebrating his recent graduation from a college in Washington state. But halfway into the 12-hour flight from Seattle to Shanghai...
The miracle of modern China was built on global connections, a belief that sending young people, companies, and future leaders to soak up the outside world was the route from impoverishment to power. Now, emboldened by its transformation, the country is shunning the influences and ideas that nourished its rise.
