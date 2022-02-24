223 Herbst Rd. Apt. #9

President Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. If confirmed by the Senate, she will become the first Black woman to the nation's highest court. Ed O'Keefe has more on the historic pick.
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running and Russia's Interfax news agency said they had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol. Ukrainian officials were not immediately available to comment on the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The term Russian oligarch conjures images of posh London mansions, gold-plated Bentleys and sleek superyachts in the Mediterranean, their decks draped with partiers dripping in jewels. But the raft of sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew. The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350 million in...
Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release
(NewsNation Now) — Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. As the sun rose across the United States on Saturday, the day turned to afternoon in Ukraine. In a briefing in the late...
Kyiv woke Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets to find the Ukrainian government was still in control of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and...
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among the many...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
