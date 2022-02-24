Four straight wins sends 5 Brothers to top of standings

After suffering a season-opening loss, 5 Brothers has pressed out four consecutive victories to move ahead of the competition in the Key West Men’s Softball League, a half-game in front of Roostica and a game and a half ahead of defending champion Rodriguez Cigars, which has fought back to a .500 mark, as well as the Key West Fisheries, which lost two straight after coming into the league with back-to-back wins.

Roostica 22,

Stock Island Boys 9

Racking up 11 runs in the second inning was enough for Roostica to top the Stock Island Boys, but for good purpose, the restaurants piled on 11 more runs for the victory.

Ordering up a pair of home runs, triple and double for four RBI was Rakio Cardad in the winning effort for Roostica, while with three hits were Andy Perez, with a double and inside-the-park home run, Miguel Gonzalez, also with a double and home run, Hugo Valdez Jr., Mike Arencibia, who was a home run shy of the cycle, and Mike Henriquez and Anthony Henriquez both had a two-base hit and two base hits. Junior Gueib added a double and home run and Joe Verla home run and single, while Johnny Monsalvatage sinlged.

For S. I. Boys, Paco Galvin, Alain Trujillo and Osamani Espinoza had hits.

Rodriguez Cigars 25,

Roostica 17

Scoring in every inning, Rodriguez Cigars proved to be too much to overcome, despite Rosstica rising up to take the lead with eight runs in the fourth, only to cross home once more the rest of the way as the Rodriguez rolled to the win.

With a home run, Danial Garcia was 5-for-5 for Rodriguez Cigars, while Joe Stickney had a pair of doubles, home run and single. With two doubles and base hit was Andrew Rodriguez, Clinton Storr had a double, triple, home run for six RBI, Danny Difabio amd Joal Rivero each laced two doubles, and a home run for four RBI, while Jason Pfahl also has thre hits. Garret Frey doubled, homered while Paul Sanchez and Nick Rodriguez both singled.

Rosstica used the long ball to stay within range as Hugo Valdez III had a double and two home runs for four RBI and Ralphie Henriquez sent two out of the park, Andy Perez homered and singled, with teammate Johnny Monsalvataga doubling during a 4-for-4 performance. Junior Guieb and Mike Arencibia had a pair of doubles and single, Joe Varela singled twice, Miguel Gonzalez contributed two hits, one for a double and with a to-bagger were Rakio Caradad and Hugo Valdez Jr.

5 Brothers 31,

Rodriguez Cigars 17

Making the most of their hits, scoring 31 total runs on 30 hits, 5 Brothers matched a 12-run outburst by Rodriguez Cigars with it own 12-run at-bat in the third to hold on to the decisive win.

Both Joey Figueroa and Casey Taylor needed just singles to complete a cycle in the winning effort for 5 Brothers, as Figueroa has a triple, two home runs and four RBI and Taylor had two doubles, a triple and homer, were both 4-for-4. Tony Guieb, Oni Ferreiro Jr. and Michael Olivera, with a double, also while with a double, home run and 5 RBI was Lito Socorrus. Armando Rojas, Xavier Perez, home run, Angelo Guieb triple and Marlon Manresa all added two hits.

For Rodriguez Cigars Daniel Garcia was 4-for-4 with three hits were Danny Difabio triple, two home runs and six RBI and Juanito Menendez double and home run also with two hits were Paul Sanchez triple, Andrew Rodriguez had two doubles, Joal Rivero doubled, and Dexter Butler and Joe Stickney doubled, while adding hits were Troy Curry (double) and Garret Frey (home run).

5 Brothers 31,

Key West Fisheries 20

Trailing by two runs in the fifth, 5 Brothers broke open the game with a 14-run frame, which proved to be more than enough to avenge an early-season loss to the newcomers.

Doubling three times for four RBI was Amando Rojas, while Angelo Guieb had two home runs, one inside-the-park, as each went 5-for-5. Also with a home run was Xaiver Perez, as part of his four hits, Lito Socorrus doubled, homered nd singled for five RBI, Oni Ferreiro Jr. sent out three bse but, with there were Joey Figueroa, Casey Taylor and Hugo Valdez Jr. and with one were Tony Guieb and Michael Olivera.

Rakio Alfonso parked two home runs for K.W. Fisheries, Ronnie Presley had two doubles and one single, D’Anthony Rodriguez doubled and single, Tony Alfonso connected on two hits, Ariel Herrera doubled, Jorge Martinez and Alexy Vergas singled.

Stock Island Boys 18,

Fire Fighters 12

For the first time, the Stock Island Boys were in the win column, as they battled back to outscore Fire Fighters by 7-1 in the final three at-bats to secure the victory.

The Boys were led by Alain Trujillo who had a home run and two singles, Osmani Espinoza doubled twice and singled, and Alex Torres doubled.

Each collecting three hits for Fire Fighters, Colton Butler had two doubles and a triple, Benny Lowe had a home run, and Korey Rodriguez doubled. Bobby Lowe and Stevie Monslavatag doubled and singled, with a double were David Flynn double ad with a single were Chad Rodriguez and Andre Guieb.

Roostica 30,

Fire Fighters 24

Scoring 13 in the first and nine more in the second all but secured the win for Roostica as the Fire Fighters attempted to douse the lead but could not come back all the way.

The bats were hot for Roostica, as Andy Perez doubled, homered and singled twice, Ralphie Henriquez blasted two home runs and singled twice, Johnny Monsalvatage has two doubles and two singles, as Hugo Valdez III, Junior Guieb and Hugo Valdez Jr. all had four hits apiece. Rakio Caradad, Mike Henriquez and Miguel Gonzalez all had a two-base hit and two base hits, Anthony Henriquez homered inside the park and singled and with a hit was Manny Espinoza.

Perfect at the plate in five trips, Stevie Monsalvatage had two doubles for the Fire Fighters, Korey Rodriguez signled, double, and had two home runs for five RBI, Benny Lowe homered three times, Bobby Lowe singled three times and David Flynn triple as part of his three hits, Andre Guieb added a pair of doubles and Colton Butler had a two-bagger.