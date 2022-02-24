Veteran operation 'OuttaSight' returns to Key Largo

For the last eight years, Team River Runner’s OuttaSight program has been hosting kayak excursions in Key Largo for small groups of blind and visually impaired military veterans who are guided by sighted disabled veterans.

The benefit is two-fold: camaraderie and a sense of purpose mixed with a little adventure.

While the week-long program remains largely the same, COVID-19, as with all aspects of life, has altered the OuttaSight program’s needs.

This year marks Team River Runner’s first local fundraiser at the Caribbean Club at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, amid the week-long paddling events.

In years past, homeowners would often share or donate lodging to the group. That’s no longer the case. Since the initial COVID outbreak, hotel room rates have skyrocketed as have fuel and food costs.

The program is funded in part by a Veterans Affairs grant that excludes transportation, food and lodging. It does, however, cover clinic instruction, gear rental and purchase, facility use and other direct costs of training.

The balance of the costs are usually covered by private donations, according to U.S. Army veteran Tonya Butler, who guides OuttaSight and heads her own Team River Runner chapter.

“I became involved with the program as a vet with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. I had to relearn how to kayak nine years ago through the program,” she said.

“In the service, we had purpose every day and we get out, we lose that. There are a lot of mental health issues that come with that,” she said. “With Team River Runner, we have veteran guides who are trained and guide the visually impaired. Kayaking is the most adaptable sport that exists. We can put someone with a spinal cord injury or someone who is blind in a kayak, and across the water, we all look the same.”

The Team River Runner OuttaSight program is still seeking sponsors for the eight visually-impaired veterans and companion veteran guides to help cover the indirect costs of travel, lodging and meals for this year’s program.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the veterans are picked up by their respective guide at either Fort Lauderdale or Miami International Airport, oftentimes personally donating vehicle fuel costs. The group will stay at Amoray Resort for the week.

“We also return them to the airport,” Butler explained. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday are paddle days. We take a break on Thursday and try to do something different, like fishing or pool day. The return trip to the airport is on Saturday. We put them in a hotel on the mainland for the night, so they’re able to catch their early flights.”

This will be her second year paddling with the Key Largo clinic.

“In the morning, I offer group meditation and yoga,” she said. “Then we usually launch from Florida Bay Outfitters and maybe paddle over to Pennekamp park around 9 a.m. We paddle across the sound into the mangroves. We paddle in the morning for a few hours, then take a lunch break and then paddle a few more hours.

“The blind and visually impaired are my favorite group to work with. They have the most fun. They’ve got jokes all day long,” she said. “We are all volunteers. None of us are getting paid and almost all of us are disabled veterans ourselves.”

Off the water, the program features team-building opportunities and leadership practices to promote personal growth and healing. Efforts are made to connect these veterans to kayaking resources in their home community so that they may continue to paddle.

“This is no cost to the veterans. We provide three meals a day and snacks in between,” Butler said. “We are still looking for bagged lunches or snacks. If they are packed up for us, we can have them wherever we are out on the water.”

The program’s success rests somewhat on local resident Jamie Jackson, owner of Pusser’s Rum, who has been hosting different veteran programs in the Upper Keys since 2009.

“I’m out there paddling every day all day with the vets when they’re here,” Jackson said. “I use this as my vacation. The majority of the profits from Pusser’s Rum has gone to veteran’s programs and I enjoy being able to volunteer. It’s easy for people to forget that we owe so many of these vets so much.”

Working with Florida Bay Outfitters, Jackson became an American Canoe Association instructor/trainer for adaptive paddling, specializing in equipment for people with different abilities. He connected with Team River Runner through the American Canoe Association, which also works with vets.

Team River Runner recently purchased its own fleet of sea kayaks to be used locally.

“They bought all the boats and I hold on to them for safekeeping,” Jackson said. “I try to use them for other veteran organizations and coordinate through TRR. It’s a wonderful thing about living in Key Largo: you wake up in the morning, it’s a beautiful day out and you figure out how to use the elements and where to paddle.”

Jackson still hosts veterans at his house.

“If I can, I put as many up as I can. People used to open their homes to different groups of veterans staying in town. We’ve had people give their entire house for a week,” he said. “We are going to start fundraising this year, but it’s a fluid situation and hopefully people will start donating again.”

Donations are critically needed, according to Bill Finger, OuttaSight coordinator.

“COVID has significantly reduced private sponsorship. We are entirely grant and private donations, and usually, we are the first ones to go. Things have really gone up and so we are hosting our inaugural fundraising event this year,” he said. “Ninety percent of donations go straight to the veterans and about 10% goes toward administration fees, which includes insurance. What we collect locally stays in the area to continue our Key Largo clinic.”

Paddle guide Rachel Needle agreed.

“We’ve had to be creative by doing things more internally as well,” she said. “We’ve appealed to our own friends and family and locals for other means of support. If we do a good job of letting people know who we are and what we do, we’re hoping for more support.”

For information about the fundraiser at the Caribbean Club or to donate bagged lunches or snacks, contact Butler at 404-316-7225.

