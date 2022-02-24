FKAA awaits state legislative funding

Members of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Board of Directors and staff converged on the state’s Capitol recently for Florida Keys Day, to advocate for funding that could take some financial burden for projects off of ratepayers.

Executive Director Kerry Shelby said there’s currently $20 million in the tentative Senate budget for the FKAA, and $1 million in the House version of the budget. The chambers will be meeting to reconcile those amounts in the coming week, Shelby said.

“We’re very optimistic. Our lobbying group, The Southern Group, feels that we’re in a good, strong position to get some money, certainly through the budget in some form or fashion. We’re hoping to maintain the level in the senate version if that’s possible,” Shelby said.

That discrepancy between the chambers’ amounts is not uncommon, Shelby said, adding that the chambers have different methods of prioritizing funding.

Shelby said projects are not contingent on getting funding from the state, but a larger injection of state dollars into the FKAA efforts could mean less burden on the Keys’ ratepayers.

“It would certainly make the impact on the ratepayers a lot easier,” Shelby said. “We’re focusing the money on the transmission line. It’s aging, and it’s a vital piece of infrastructure. I think it resonated well with the legislators that we’ve got one pipe and it’s 45 years old. I think that’s what really got the attention of the Senate.”

The FKAA is in the process of replacing the old transmission line over time; state funding would lessen the impact on the ratepayer, Shelby said.

Later, Shelby delivered news to the board that a judge had ruled against the FKAA and the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association in a case that challenges permit renewal for a canal system being built by Florida Power & Light in Miami-Dade County, which the FKAA says could threaten nearby wellfields that supply fresh water to the Keys.

“The cooling canals have a high salinity level, and we’re constantly watching for salinity that might be moving toward our wellfield,” Shelby said.

Shelby said the FKAA is in search of some possible alternative wellfields because of the ruling.

“What we are doing on the same track is because of the potential for saltwater to move toward our wellfield, we want to have an alternative site,” he said. “Because if saltwater makes it to our wells, they’re gone, they don’t come back in our generation. So we’ll have to go somewhere else.”

But the FPL-run saltwater canals are not the only reason the FKAA is looking for new wellfield options. Shelby said other factors, such as sea level rise, are causing salt water to move in the direction of the current wellfield.

“Not very fast, and it’s not alarming, but it’s a thing. And we just want to be in a position to know that we have some alternatives if this becomes an issue because if it starts to encroach, that’s not the time to start shopping,” Shelby said.

