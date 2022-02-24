County teams begin with warmup in Key West

Every race must begin somewhere and for the Monroe County high school track and field teams, that started in Key West on Tuesday, Feb. 22, during the regular-season opener at the KWHS Back Yard.

“We had gone to a preseason meet the week before at Palmer Trinity, but it was the first meet of the year for Marathon and Coral Shores, so everyone was trying to get a feel where they were,” said Perkins. “I was happy with our performances, overall.”

The Conchs coach noted that with the largest number of athletes at the home meet, as expected, they also had the most event winners, but Perkins also expressed some of those were with impressive results. He pointed first to the boys 4x100 relays, which improved its times from the preseason. He also furthered that both of the Conchs’ top javelin throwers were on point, with Marques Williamson one meter off his PR at 48.5 meters and Jenkavia Harper tossing 25.2 meters. Key West also swept the pole vault with Jaz Perloff clearing 2.59 meters, while an 11 foot leap by Suharevskis Nix-Davis won the boys event.

“I will now have a better gauge on where we want to put people and how we want to organize our relays,” said Perkins. “I was a little unclear who was going to step forward, but a few did it yesterday.”

Two of those who claimed their spots for the season were Jen Perloff, who ran to an 18:18 in the 3,200 for the meet victory, and Kevon Mills, who raced to an 11.87 in the 100-meter dash.

“That was close to his PR and that’s about where I want them to be right now,” Perkins said about Mill’s time in the 100-meter dash. “Hopefully we can continue to work hard and see some improvements.”

While Key West was loaded with athletes, Marathon was only able to bring roughly a third of its roster due to transportation issues.

“I was pretty happy for what we brought,” said Murphy, who noted he traveled on Tuesday with a majority of returning team members but without pole vaulter and most of the Dolphin throwers. “Since we had a small team, I threw them in the 3,200, 1,600, 800, and even some in the 4x400, just to fill it up. It was a solid workout for that. Pedro looked great, he and Van (Bursa) were just under 11 minutes for the 3,200 and just under 5 minutes for the 1,600.”

The coach was also pleased with the girls 4x400 relay, while he was also confident Mason Buxton broke his own school record in the javelin and Abrianna Marshal also set the school mark in the high jump at 4 foot, 8 inches.

“Just about everyone who went participated in their max of four events,” said Murphy, whose team travels to its second and final road meet of the regular season at Coral Shores this coming Tuesday, March 1, before hosting six straight at home to end the season. It was still enough for the coach to get his team started on the long road to the postseason and a potential state finals berth.

“We were able to get a solid base on a few of the kids and now that we have starting times, we can see what we need to improve upon,” said Murphy. “We looked solid in the field event categories. There’s still some stuff we are working on with the relays, but for the most part, we are getting back in shape and into the swing of things.”

