Coast Guard repatriates 28 migrants to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 28 people to Cuba on Tuesday, Feb. 22, following three interdictions of undocumented migrants off the coasts of Key West and Long Key because of safety of life at sea concerns.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 3:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, of a 10-foot vessel approximately 50 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Margarette Norvell’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, of a 15-foot vessel approximately 25 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 12 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, of a 15-foot vessel approximately 20 miles southeast of Long Key.

“Navigating the seas in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs specialist. “The Coast Guard and our local and federal law enforcement partners maintain an active presence through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from these unsafe voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 842 Cubans compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea can contact their local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States should contact your local U.S. Embassy.