Snappers fall back in pack with forfeit

Just when the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers had made the move to the top of the league, they fell right back via a forfeit, and with the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas winning last Friday, Feb. 18, leaves the restauranteurs deadlocked atop the standings, while a game back after three weeks in the Men’s Over-35 softball league are the FKWT Roncos and Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, who earned the forfeit win.

Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 20,

FKWT Roncos 19

FKWT nearly kept the two-time defending champions out of their traditional first-place standing, as the Roncos opened up a 15-run advantage through the first three frames, but the Breakftas Club Too squad rallied in the final five frames for the walk-off victory.

Ronnie Presely had the winning swing for the Jaibas, with a home run to end the game, all part of his 5-for-5 night, which included going good for a cycle and four RBI. Troy Curry evened the score in the seventh with a three-run bomb, the second of two home runs in the game, all part of his nine RBI and four hits, while Bobby Lopez reached safely four times, two for doubles. Nick Hogen had an inside-the-park home run and a pair of singles, John Hornyak and Marry Sanchez each had a trio of base knocks, Tom Haas added two, while Marty Gregurich and Stu Lilly both had one apiece.

For the Roncos, Ben Blattenbeger was 5-for-5 as was Tommy Lapp, with two doubles and four RBI, Kenny Despanza and Harry Milliken each had four hits, Mike Balbuena contributed a two-base hit and two base hits, Marlon Manresa had a trio of singles, while Tim Nelly and Rich Baker doubled and singled and Dylan Kibler gapped a shot.