Local athletes perform for international sponsor

More than just one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms, the Gallagher Group is also an official sponsor of Special Olympics Sport and Coach programs, including the World Winter Games, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and, in select markets, they support the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

With the group hosting a conference at the Casa Marina, which included a team-building session, it was a natural request to meet and play a sport with the local athletes of the Monroe County Special Olympics.

The Gerald Adams Dolphins’ Special Olympics Bocce Team was privileged to represent Special Olympics Florida at the unique event. In total, 50 participants from the Gallagher Group, 12 Dolphins team members, 12 Miami athletes and four Monroe County Schools alumni, who are trained athlete leaders for Special Olympics Florida, were in attendance at the Key West Bocce Courts near Higgs Beach.

“Gerald Adams Dolphins, their coaches, Terri Warden and Christien Shalnlee, won the hearts of the Gallagher Group attendees,” said Special Olympic representatives. “We are very proud of them and honored that they represented Monroe County.”

Gallagher Groups’ Lisa Malpeli expressed the bocce game, during which boxed lunches were brought in for the athletes from local food trucks, was the highlight of the conference for the those in attendance.

“Everything just fell into place,” said Malpeli. “We plan on doing this again whenever there is something available because we really enjoyed it. The kids were great, the staff was great and it was just an all-around wonderful afternoon. The kids were so competitive, because a lot of them hadn’t be able to compete in about two years, so they were saying it was the best day ever. It turned out to be a spectacular day and everyone smiled the whole day.”

