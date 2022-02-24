Man arrested after stealing gun, drugs

A 21-year-old Big Coppitt Key man was arrested Tuesday and charged in the theft of a gun and marijuana from a home on Rockland Key.

Alonzo Alexander Ridgeway was charged with reckless display of a firearm, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Multiple deputies and detectives responded to Rockland Key and Big Coppitt Key at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a witness reported seeing multiple men chasing another man, later identified as Ridgeway, who was holding a firearm.

The men giving chase stated Ridgeway stole a handgun from their residence on the 500 block of Park Drive on Rockland Key.

Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon found Ridgeway in the water under the bridge connecting Rockland Key to Big Coppitt Key.

Ridgeway told Sgt. Mixon there was a gun in a backpack found onshore. Ridgeway stated the gun was his. Sgt. Mixon secured the firearm.

Ridgeway showed Sgt. Mixon where he hid the marijuana stolen from the residence, which weighed slightly more than two ounces.

The handgun stolen from the residence was located in the mangroves also not far from where Ridgeway was located.

Detective Wendy Negron investigated the incident.

Ridgeway was taken to jail.