Key West, FL

MCSO investigating death of KWPD officer

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Key West Police Officer Alioht Valdes-Marrero, 29, died Tuesday, according to a news release from spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it suspects is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Crean said.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends for this terrible loss,” said Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg.

“We are cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office to provide any information we can for this open investigation,” Brandenburg said.

Valdes-Marrero, a Key West High graduate who graduated from the law enforcement academy at the local college, had worked for the police department since 2016, Crean said.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

