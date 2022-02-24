ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Bocce Special Olympics

By Photo provided
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6eOT_0eNUNcnh00

Players from Gerald Adams and Miami compete in a bocce match while the Gallagher Group was in attendance on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Key West Bocce Courts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Key West, FL
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine’s capital survives the night, fierce fight continues

(NewsNation Now) — Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. As the sun rose across the United States on Saturday, the day turned to afternoon in Ukraine. In a briefing in the late...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

Kyiv woke Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets to find the Ukrainian government was still in control of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bocce#Special Olympics#The Gallagher Group
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
236
Followers
913
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy