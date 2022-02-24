Council recommends passage of harassment ordinance

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council’s Committee of the Whole voted Wednesday evening to recommend passage of an ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone as a result of a personal bias.

Members of the public who spoke against the proposed ordinance numbered about a dozen, while five spoke expressly in support.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed ordinance, which was the only item on the agenda.

Wyoming is one of just two states the U.S. Department of Justice says lacks a law that protects against certain crimes motivated by race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and disability.

Richard Johnson, who represents Ward 3, has led the push to bring the ordinance in front of the council. Johnson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that, in the absence of a statewide law addressing bias crimes , he felt compelled to press for a local ordinance that would tackle similar concerns.

Many who spoke against the ordinance argued it wasn’t necessary. Some asked why current laws already on the books – in the city, county and state – couldn’t be enforced to the same ends to punish anyone who harasses, assaults, or threatens someone, regardless of their identity.

Others said the ordinance and laws like it amounted to tyranny, and that the ordinance would limit free speech.

Some opposed the ordinance, in part, because they said it was vague. Johnson defended its vagueness, saying he’d learned during his years as a council member that ordinances that are too specific limit law enforcement and can lead to some instances that should have been charged falling through the cracks.

Speaking first, Bob Wilson said he was “proud to be among the many opponents” of the proposed ordinance. He said it seemed like those who opposed the ordinance were being silenced or demonized.

“Please stop characterizing our whole city by the occasional jerk, whether it’s a sales clerk having a bad day or a foolishly obnoxious classmate,” Wilson said. “Those are examples given in the newspaper as the reason for this ordinance, but they’re hardly grounds for good lawmaking.”

Heather Smith, who identified herself as a mother of three, was among those who said she thought the ordinance would create “more division and animosity” in the community.

“My main concern is we are creating special classes instead of protecting everyone equally under the law,” Smith said.

Paulette Gadlin, a longtime Cheyenne resident and educator, said she would have been against an ordinance like this even five years ago. But taking into account things she sees happen in the community, like her son having the N-word yelled at him while playing basketball, she now feels that an ordinance like this is necessary.

“I love Cheyenne, but we have some things that we need to correct, and I’m glad that we brought this to the attention of our city,” she said. “If we don’t speak out, it’s going to get worse.”

Speaking in support of the ordinance, Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, compared Wednesday evening’s public testimony to debate over passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the U.S.

“This is not a complicated issue. We know it’s the right thing to do,” Steenbergen said. “It will not solve all problems. What it does is show leadership from you – to let everyone else know out there that this is an important issue ... and that this stops immediately.”

Stephen Latham, president of the Cheyenne NAACP, said he did not support the ordinance because he believes the issue should be addressed by the state Legislature. Latham said he was concerned about a potential patchwork of bias crime laws in various municipalities, rather than one blanket statute for all of Wyoming.

Following comment, Johnson, Bryan Cook, Ken Esquibel, Pete Laybourn, Scott Roybal, Tom Segrave and Jeff White voted to recommend passage of the ordinance on second reading. Michelle Aldrich voted against the recommendation. Mark Rinne was not in attendance.

Several of the council members who voted in favor and spoke in support of the proposed ordinance said they didn’t think the ordinance was perfect, but that they felt it was an important step for Cheyenne to address the issue.

Segrave said that when the ordinance first came to his attention, he didn’t think it was necessary – however, he’d learned a lot through the process, he said. By his reading, the ordinance doesn’t limit speech – it limits actions as a result of that speech.

Laybourn said ordinances like this had been tested elsewhere and had been found to be within the law.

Aldrich said she did not want to see the community divided. She said she’d support passing a resolution that said things like harassment based on status in a protected class aren’t OK, but she wasn’t sure if passing an ordinance was the way to address it.

Still, Aldrich said she was working on amendments for the proposed ordinance.

What the proposed ordinance says

In part, the proposed ordinance says: “It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability” to assault or batter someone; damage, deface, steal or trespass upon a person’s property; or threaten “by word or act.”

It also would prohibit someone from “maliciously and with specific intent” inciting or creating imminent violence toward someone because of these characteristics, whether by telephone or an electronic message, or to distribute or allow the distribution of this type of message.

Violating these would be a misdemeanor on the first offense, and, if convicted, an individual could be ordered to pay a fine of up to $750, serve a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, five of the other eight council members – Cook, Esquibel, Rinne, Roybal and White – had been listed as co-sponsors of the ordinance.

Mayor Patrick Collins told the WTE last week that he supported the ordinance and felt it was important for Cheyenne.

Johnson has emphasized that the proposed rule doesn’t infringe on the right to free speech, “even if those words are derogatory in nature.”

“This ordinance would apply only if you act on those words,” he wrote in a Feb. 9 opinion piece in the WTE .

The specific language of the proposed ordinance came from the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Johnson favored it for its simplicity, and wrote that his “overall goal is to make sure that this ordinance applies to everyone with no bias.”