Former US ambassador examines crisis in Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former United States ambassador to Poland Victor Ashe said early Wednesday evening he believes our military should enter the conflict in Ukraine to contain the situation.

Ashe talked to WATE before Russia announced “military operations” around 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ashe, who also served as city mayor, served as the ambassador to Poland for five years. He says the Biden administration’s sanctions on Russia do carry weight but they may also impact us in the U.S.

“The price of gas will go up,” he said. “It’s already high as is, $3.50, $3.75 a gallon. In California, it’s almost $5 a gallon.”

Ashe thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union. Ashe says the population of Russia weighs into this decision.

“Predictions are over the next thirty years, the Russian population will decrease,” he said. “Decrease by some thirty-five million people due to a lower birth rate. And the truth is, unlike the United States where there’s large immigration, there’s no immigration to Russia.”

Putin has recognized two eastern Ukrainian territories as independent states, something world leaders have condemned.

“Both of which are not much larger than Blount County,” Ashe said as reference. “He can do and say whatever he wants. Whether or not he’ll be able to get away with it is another matter. No one should have the right to in effect annex or declare a particular area as an independent nation.”

As Ashe encourages U.S. leaders to take action in Ukraine, he says a Russian invasion could be catastrophic for eastern Europe.

“If war starts happening, we will have literally two or three million Ukrainians flee into Poland,” he predicted. “And how do you accommodate three or four million people in the space of a week? Just setting up the facilities to handle it. And are they here temporarily? If Russia actually occupies Ukraine, they may not be able to return or want to return.”

Ashe added the situation in Ukraine reminds him of the Cuban missile crisis and hopes things can be resolved soon.

