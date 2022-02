The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has finally reached a settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) over equal pay after six years of endless discussion. $22 million USD will be divided between the players from the $24 million USD lawsuit. The remaining $2 million USD will benefit the team’s post-career goals and philanthropic efforts in women’s soccer. Midfielder Megan Rapinoe told ESPN: “There’s no real justice in this other than [it] never happening again. [The settlement] is contingent upon a collective bargaining agreement that will have equal pay going forward.” She added: “There’s no other way to look at it than a monumental win for women’s sports and women’s soccer, in particular.”

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO