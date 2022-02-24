ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ghostrunner, GTA Online, Team Sonic Racing, and More Are Free with PS Plus in March

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is customary every month, Sony has announced its offerings for PS Plus for the month of March 2022. The games included in the package this time around are Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ark: Survival Evolved, Team...

gamingbolt.com

GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
NME

This week’s ‘GTA Online’ update will feature Valentine’s Day content

Rockstar Games has revealed that the latest GTA Online weekly update will add exclusive Valentine’s Day content. To celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, GTA Online will be getting a series of in-game goodies that players will be able to get their hands on. Starting off, players can now log in and claim several items for free, including the Many Wives of Alfredo Smith t-shirt, the All Valentine’s Day Massacre Special Clothing, pink, red, and white weapon tints, and the Prohibition-era Gusenberg Sweeper.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Zelda games that need to come to Nintendo Switch ASAP

Despite being one of Nintendo’s flagship series, The Legend of Zelda has been pretty neglected of late. Its 35th anniversary last February was underwhelming — particularly when compared to Mario’s 35th months prior and Pokémon’s 25th a couple of weeks later — and less than half of its mainline games are playable on the Switch five years into the console’s life cycle. What gives?
Digital Trends

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo’s Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have good games. While many popular exclusives have made their way to Nintendo Switch or other systems, some are uniquely suited to the Wii U and/or its GamePad or just haven’t made the jump to newer platforms for various reasons. Now that Nintendo plans to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in 2023, many of these games will become much tougher to play and much more expensive.
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
TechRadar

Destiny 2 servers hold up under huge influx of players

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has seen an explosion of popularity following the release of the latest expansion. The DLC, which had a generally smooth launch, saw the game shoot up past a million concurrent players according to statistic trackers. Across several third-party statisticians, activity in Destiny 2 has spiked...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
PC Gamer

Has Destiny 2 just delivered the best shooter campaign of the year?

When Bungie referenced series like Doom and Halo in the run-up to The Witch Queen's launch, I was sceptical. Most of Destiny 2's expansion campaigns have been weak—hampered by Bungie's desire to repurpose missions for repeatable activities like Beyond Light's Empire Hunts, which served to give players something to do before the later, more fleshed out seasons arrived. It meant that some of the biggest moments of each campaign—including Beyond Light's final boss—adhered to the rigid template of their associated activity.
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus March Leak Reveals Great Lineup of Free Games

Update: Since the publishing of this article, the source below has updated their tease with a full and clear claim as to what March's free PlayStation Plus games are. Both of the two games below, Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, are part of the lineup. What will be joining Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, according to Deal Labs is Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. A trailer for Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved can be viewed below as part of the original article. Meanwhile, for a trailer on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Ghostrunner just click on the hyperlinks above.
NME

‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced. Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.
