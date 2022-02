Oregon probably saved its season last month when it went to SoCal and came away with back-to-back wins over ranked UCLA and USC teams. Now the Ducks have a chance to do so again at home, having beaten UCLA in its last game. These wins might be surprising but only because the Ducks have been inconsistent this season. This is a talented group and coach Dana Altman seems to always have them improving over the course of the season.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 MINUTES AGO