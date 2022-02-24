Missouri trucking company feeling diesel price hike

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve been feeling pain at the pump filling up your car, you aren’t alone.

But it could be worse, you could drive a semi, in which case the cost of that type of fuel is always higher than regular gas.

Dustin Quesenberry is the Vice President for the U.S. Operations at CFI. While the company has no control over the cost of diesel, he says they use technology to find out where is the least expensive fuel along a driver’s route.

“So we’re sending recommendations to drivers and we’re telling them where to fuel, and we’re telling them how many gallons to purchase at each fuel stop and so that process is really managed by technology that is real time so it’s analyzing what is the fuel cost at the location, what is the fuel tax by state, and provides those recommendations to our drivers,” said Quesenberry

Next to labor, he said fuel is the second largest expense for the company and they also purchase the newest tractor engines that get the best mileage on the market.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.