ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Missouri trucking company feeling diesel price hike

By Stuart Price
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9580_0eNULAD300

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve been feeling pain at the pump filling up your car, you aren’t alone.

But it could be worse, you could drive a semi, in which case the cost of that type of fuel is always higher than regular gas.

Dustin Quesenberry is the Vice President for the U.S. Operations at CFI. While the company has no control over the cost of diesel, he says they use technology to find out where is the least expensive fuel along a driver’s route.

‘Freedom Convoy’ to move across Kansas, stop in Topeka, Junction City and Salina

“So we’re sending recommendations to drivers and we’re telling them where to fuel, and we’re telling them how many gallons to purchase at each fuel stop and so that process is really managed by technology that is real time so it’s analyzing what is the fuel cost at the location, what is the fuel tax by state, and provides those recommendations to our drivers,” said Quesenberry

Next to labor, he said fuel is the second largest expense for the company and they also purchase the newest tractor engines that get the best mileage on the market.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Why you should fill up your car sooner than later

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Filling up your tank may be getting pricier as crude oil prices continue to rise. As of Friday, the average gas price in Topeka is $3.29. Statewide, the average has increased by about $0.06 since Thursday. Russia is a major producer of crude oil, this could be a reason gas prices are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Freedom Convoy’ releases details for Topeka visit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New information has been released regarding the Freedom Convoy’s pending visit to Topeka in March. According to a post from the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, which has now been set to private, the truckers plan to come through the Topeka area on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Price gouging probe: Natural gas spike investigation is still open one year later

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas’ investigation into price gouging during last year’s winter is still open one year later. State Treasurer Lynn Rogers, along with other people impacted, are calling on Attorney General Derek Schmidt for answers. In a press conference Wednesday morning, Rogers, joined by Ranking Minority Leader on the House Utilities Committee, Annie Kuether, said […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Business
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Topeka, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Junction City, KS
City
Salina, KS
Local
Missouri Business
Topeka, KS
Industry
City
Gas, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Former Topeka Carlos O’Kelly’s building sells for over $175,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The former Topeka Carlos O’Kelly’s location has been sold following an online auction. Bidding on the South Topeka building began on February 8th, and finished earlier on Thursday, Feb. 24. The 8,560 Square Foot Building sold for $176,0001.10. According to the auction workers, the new owner is out of the country at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mobile home ‘collapses’ in North Topeka fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A mobile home fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 “collapsed” the structure Friday morning, according to Topeka Fire Department Public Information Officer Alan Stahl. Stahl called the fire “pretty extensive.” According to a report from the TFD, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the mobile home residence upon arrival. Firefighters began […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#The U S Operations#Cfi#Freedom Convoy#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Cause of $50,000 Manhattan house fire revealed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department has released the cause of a house fire that happened on Thursday night which caused $50,000 worth of damage. The MFD’s investigation determined that ‘overloaded electrical circuits’ were responsible for the house fire on 2087 College View Rd. on the night of Feb. 24. Multiple space heaters were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What Topeka highway you need to avoid for road work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The exit ramp from westbound I-470 onto westbound I-70 in Topeka will be closed on Thursday due to maintenance work. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the exit ramp will be closed on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, so that crews can complete core drilling maintenance […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Republicans say no to plastic bag regulation for all Kansas cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature have moved to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging. The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging. The measure has […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KSNT News

Crumbl Cookies coming soon to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will soon be getting its own Crumbl Cookies in coming months. The popular cookie company appears to be moving into the Capital City as promotional banners can be seen behind the windows of a storefront near the West Ridge Plaza at 2120 SW Wanamaker Rd. Darren Haddock, the co-owner of multiple […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Two bus crashes reported in Topeka, one child involved

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has reported that two buses have crashed in Topeka on Thursday afternoon. One bus reportedly crashed at 3:52 p.m. at Southeast 19th Street and Illinois Avenue. while the second crashed at 4:18 p.m. at Southeast Dupont Street and 33rd Terrace, according to TPD. The crash on Dupont has […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee campgrounds to see big improvements

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is moving forward with plans to renovate the campgrounds located at Lake Shawnee. The Shawnee County Commission voted to make progress with the project early Thursday morning. The county is now looking for companies that want to design and build the new campgrounds at the lake which will be paid […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “substantial” category, after weeks in the red. The Indicator report period is from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19. The Shawnee County Health Department shared the Community Indicator Thursday with the good news that all measures improved this week. The weekly case incidence or […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Russian vodka removed from Wichita liquor store’s shelves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita liquor store is taking a stand after Russia attacked Ukraine this week. Jacob Liquor Exchange, 29th and Rock Road, has pulled more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka from its shelves. It has poured some of the vodka on the ground. The rest of the vodka has been removed […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy