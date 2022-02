CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new officer on the streets, and this one is a certified "mental health deputy." It is part of Nueces County's jail diversion plan that will use deputies such as Carolina Rosales with the Nueces County Precinct 2 Constables Office to help residents get the help they need in order to avoid the prison system.

