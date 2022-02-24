ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Several New Mexico restaurants up for prestigious awards

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico restaurants are up for several prestigious awards. Zacatlan, a southwestern and Mexican fusion restaurant in Santa Fe is a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the James Beard Competition.

The owners of Ihatov Bread and Coffee in Nob Hill are up for Outstanding Bakers. Five New Mexico chefs are also up for Best Chef in the Southwest.

