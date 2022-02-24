ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review gives Seguin goal early in OT, Stars beat Jets 3-2

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime on a play that required a review, and the Dallas Stars beat the...

abc17news.com

Reuters

Tyler Sequin leads Stars past Jets in OT

Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night. Initially not called a goal on the ice, replay quickly confirmed Seguin did score after batting the puck out of mid-air with his stick and over the shoulder of Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (36 saves). Seguin assisted on Denis Gurianov’s tying goal late in the third and Jamie Benn notched a goal and two assists for the Stars, who have won 10 of their last 14.
Recap: Comeback kids rise up as Stars beat Jets 3-2 in overtime

Jamie Benn continues to own the Jets by factoring in on all three goals, while Jake Oettinger turns in yet another sparkling performance in net. Saving their best work for crunch time, the Stars pulled off a stunning 3-2 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center on a frigid night in Dallas on Wednesday.
Dallas News

Tyler Seguin’s OT goal helps Stars win another crucial game against Jets to improve playoff chances

At the end of the season, the Stars and the Jets are going to wonder what could have been. All three games this season between the two Western Conference playoff hopefuls have gone into overtime, including Wednesday’s 3-2 Stars overtime win over. Tyler Seguin’s goal 54 seconds into overtime lifted the Stars, giving Dallas the extra point in the standings.
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Denis Gurianov
KEYT

Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. The Avalanche scored six straight goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period. Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a liner through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.
Denver Post

Avalanche scores six unanswered goals to rally from 3-0 deficit vs. Winnipeg Jets

The sticktoitiveness of the Avalanche behind captain Gabe Landeskog was a sight to behold Friday night at Ball Arena. A 3-0 deficit to the Winnipeg Jets disappeared as quickly as it was built and Colorado scored six consecutive goals — three from Landeskog — en route to a remarkable 6-3 victory in the Central Division showdown.
NHL

Seguin, Stars edge Jets in OT for fifth win in seven

DALLAS -- Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Seguin's initial shot on a 2-on-1 was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck, but after the goalie knocked the puck up into the air with his blocker, Seguin batted it into the net.
NHL

Preds Top Stars in Shootout Following Rinne's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Juuse Saros made 27 stops and all four in the shootout, while Philip Tomasino scored the lone goal for the Predators who won 2-1 Juuse Saros did his best Pekka Rinne impression and stopped all four skaters in the shootout as the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars by a 2-1 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds a new win streak at two games to reach the 30-win plateau and keep pace in the Central Division.
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Dallas after Jeannot's 2-goal game

LINE: Predators -149, Stars +127; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Dallas Stars after Tanner Jeannot scored two goals in the Predators' 6-4 victory against the Panthers. The Predators are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville has scored 158 goals and ranks seventh in the Western...
Denver Post

Nathan MacKinnon returns to lineup vs. Jets as Avalanche begins consecutive-night stretch

Avalanche top-line center Nathan MacKinnon will return from a one-game injury absence and play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Ball Arena. MacKinnon, who was scratched from Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Detroit for precautionary reasons stemming from a minor lower-body injury, was cleared after Friday’s morning skate, coach Jared Bednar said.
Rinne number retirement perfect start to Predators' Stadium Series party

NASHVILLE -- Pekka Rinne watched his No. 35 rise to the rafters before the Nashville Predators played the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, then waved to the roaring, adoring crowd. He was more than a great goalie. He was more than the "best Pred ever," as Predators president...
FOX Sports

Mikael Granlund lifts Predators past Stars, 2-1 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending...
NHL

Landeskog hat trick caps Avalanche six-goal rally against Jets

Scores first and last for Colorado in comeback win. Gabriel Landeskog recorded his 5th NHL hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon notched two goals in the 6-3 Avalanche win against the Jets. 05:07 •. Gabriel Landeskog scored a hat trick, part of six straight goals by the Colorado Avalanche in a...
NHL

Rapid Recap: COL 6 | WPG 3

The Colorado Avalanche come away with a 6-3 victory against the Winnipeg Jets in the last home game of the month. The Jets took off to an early lead with a goal only a couple minutes into the first period and another five minutes later. The first frame ended with a shorthanded Jets goal.
CBS Sports

Lightning vs. Predators odds, line: 2022 NHL Stadium Series picks, prediction from model on 82-61 run

The second of three outdoor regular-season games this season takes place Saturday as the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans, in the 2022 NHL Stadium Series matchup. Tampa Bay will be playing in its first outdoor game, becoming the 27th different NHL team to do so, while Nashville appears in its second after losing to host Dallas at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. The 2022 Winter Classic took place on Jan. 1, with St. Louis defeating host Minnesota at Target Field in Minneapolis, while the 2022 Heritage Classic game between Toronto and Buffalo will be played March 13 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.
Heika's Take: Stars content to get a point, disappointed not to get two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There's an old hockey saying about a "good point" or a "bad point" following an overtime or shootout loss because there are times you're really happy to get a point and times you're kind of disappointed. The Stars on Thursday may have found a way to get...
